Actor Sonu Sood files plea denies hoarding COVID-19 drugs





Bombay HC asked during a PIL hearing how actors and MPs seem to have access to drugs in short supply



Actor Sonu Sood filed a plea in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday and denied any allegations of hoarding or distributing COVID-19 drugs. The application was filed for leave to intervene in a public interest dispute filed by lawyer Sneha Marjadi and activist Nilesh Navlakha regarding the state’s handling of COVID-19 and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC ). Previously, the court asked how actors and MPs had access to drugs that appeared to be scarce. Mr Sood in the affidavit states that he formed an NGO Sood Charity Foundation to help doctors, health workers, migrant workers, the poor and the needy with free meals, medicine and hospital beds , etc. He went on to say that he had provided free accommodation and board at his hotel in Juhu for doctors, nurses and health workers. Mr Sood says he launched Shakti Anandanam to provide free meals to 45,000 people a day during the first wave of the pandemic. He also said he coordinated with various state governments and other authorities in relief work, and coordinated to help migrant workers return home. Mr Sood also claimed that he had sought to create opportunities to provide 3 lakh jobs. During the second wave, Mr Sood said he was contacted via social media by people who were unable to obtain Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, drugs used in the treatment of COVID- 19. He then put people in need in touch with places where these drugs were available. The advocacy says: As a first step, it would ask patients to provide patient details along with a copy of the patient’s aadhaar card, covid report, doctor’s prescription, etc. After receiving the documents, he would have them verified directly by contacting the hospital authority where the patient was admitted. Then he or his volunteers would check availability at the nearest pharmacy or hospital. If the drug was still not available, he would contact the relevant district magistrates, members of parliament, and chief medical officers in the region as needed. He would also get in touch with other hospitals and pharmacies to find out about the availability of said drugs. He would then share the patient’s information with the relevant authority so that they could directly assist the patient. The plea also says: If the patient could not afford the cost, he would pay for the same. He also requested the manufacture[r]s providing the necessary drugs to needy patients through various hospitals and pharmacies. Mr Sood, according to the plea, denied all allegations of purchasing, storing, storing, selling, distributing and providing drugs in any way.

