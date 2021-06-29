Princess Diana named after Paul Anka’s coup | Entertainment





Princess Diana was apparently named after a song by Paul Anka. Although many have speculated that the princess – who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 – inherited the name of her ancestor Diana, the Duchess of Bedford, it seems her mother Frances’ love for the hit of 1957 “Diana” was the real inspiration behind the name. . The 79-year-old singer told the Daily Telegraph: “A dear friend of the Princess was Diana Dare, wife of photographer Terence Donovan. She was the one who told my wife that Diana’s mother liked the song, and that’s how she got her name. “ Paul was only 15 when he wrote the song about an older babysitter, and the song reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart a week after its release. Opening on the impact of the track, he added: “It was another time, before the media society we have today. “Pop music was in its infancy but it was incredibly powerful, and a song like this carried a lot more weight than it maybe could today.” He noted that many women wrote fan letters revealing that they also named their daughter after the song, so he’s not surprised that Frances did the same. He said: “Aside from the kingship angle, this is just another group of human beings who embrace something culturally. The mother [Frances] was human, mother loved the song, she was like a lot of people doing that. I am honored. Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry are set to officially unveil a statue of their late mother at Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday on Thursday (07/01/21 ). The monument – which was produced by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley – was commissioned a few years ago to mark the 20th anniversary of the princess’s death in a car crash in Paris in 1997 and to recognize the positive impact that she had on the world. Plans for the unveiling have been drastically curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the ceremony will likely only see William and Harry and Diana’s family members, including her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, rather than the 100 guests that were originally due to be there. And the event’s media presence was limited to a single reporter and pool broadcaster.

