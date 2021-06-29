When Asha Bhosle said that Viv Richards looks like Nana Patekar; Neena Gupta disagreed: “He looks better” | Bollywood





Neena Gupta launched her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, earlier this month. In the book, Neena also wrote about her relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom she had a daughter, Masaba Gupta. We came across a vintage video of Neena and Vivian attending a Bollywood event a few decades ago. In the video, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards made a royal entrance to the event. They were seated next to singer Asha Bhonsle. As they exchanged pleasantries, Neena informed Viv that she was friends with many people in the room. She spoke to Asha Bhosle and passed details to Vivian. She told him, “We have an actor, she says you look like her. I said, ‘No, no, he looks better.'” When Vivian asked which actor Asha was talking about, Neena mentioned that of Nana Patekar. Last name. Asha asked if Vivian had met Nana and Neena said no. Soon Neena and Vivian joined Asha on stage, where Asha presented what appeared to be a tape from an album, and the trio posed for the media. Also read: Step into Alia Bhatt’s Cozy White Walled Room with a Beautiful Floor-to-ceiling Window Neena recently spoke of her respect for Vivian and added that she had not “poisoned” her daughter Masaba’s thoughts against him. “I got Masaba because I loved Vivian. And if you love someone you can’t hate someone like that. You can’t live or do things together woh dheere dheere pata chalta hai (you learn this slowly). But you can’t hate. Aisa toh nahi hota ki aaj loves hai toh kal suddenly you hate (you can’t love someone and hate the next one). And how can you put this thing in your daughter’s mind about her dad. I don’t want and I don’t feel Why should I poison her thoughts? I respect him, he respects me and therefore, she respects us two. It’s a very simple thing, ”she told Bollywood Bubble in a recent interview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/when-asha-bhosle-said-viv-richards-looks-like-nana-patekar-neena-gupta-disagreed-he-looks-better-101624958101459.html

