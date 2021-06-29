Holiday World, Kings Island and more theme parks near Indianapolis

With the global pandemic at its peak, the summer of 2020 has offered very few opportunities for theme parks, vacations, and screaming on a roller coaster surrounded by strangers.

But summer 2021 is shaping up to be a summer of returns, including the return of semi-regular schedules for beloved theme parks in the Midwest.

Whether you’re looking to take a day trip without crossing the state border, or fancy spending a weekend among people who say pop instead of soda, the thrills are suitable for all ages. are only one tank of gasoline.

Here’s what you need to know about the parks, their pricing, and how long Google Maps says it will take you to get there with cooperative traffic.

How far is Indianapolis? : About 92 miles, or an hour and a half drive

How much does it cost?: $ 39.99 for daily admission; $ 29.99 for guests four feet and under; $ 19.99 for customers 60 and over; and $ 64.99 for a season pass

Why make the trip this summer? : Set to close in early 2020 before reopening months later under new ownership, Indiana Beach is back for the summer of 2021 to show people there is more to Indiana than corn. New this year is the restored Sea Warrior Ride, and the list of summer events includes everything from bingo night to pro wrestling. Pro tip: Don’t forget to stop and grab a taco as you stroll the promenade.

How far is Indianapolis? : About 144 miles, or just under a three hour drive

How much does it cost?: $ 49.99 for admission on Sunday and weekdays; $ 54.99 for Saturday admission; and season passes starting at $ 145

Why make the trip this summer? : Before even getting on your first ride, the trip to Holiday World offers the novelty of telling your friends you’ve been to a town called Santa Claus this summer. When the fun of that fact runs out (and it will), Holiday World & Splashin ‘Safari offers visitors 45 wet and dry rides for all ages, including the Thunderbird, America’s only wing coaster launched. that pulls you from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

How far is Indianapolis? : Approximately 277 miles, or 4.5 hours drive

How much does it cost?: $ 49.99 for daily admission; $ 79.99 for a two-day admission; and season passes starting at $ 135

Why make the trip this summer? : Known as the roller coaster capital of the world, the 18 roller coasters that call Cedar Point home should be enough to satisfy even the most die-hard thrill seekers. The park, the second-oldest amusement park in the United States, is also in the midst of celebrating its 150th anniversary postponed by COVID. This means a summer full of special events, food and commemorative merchandise that will be made available to visitors from June 26 to August 15. If that doesn’t sell you, don’t forget those two words: Millennium Force.

How far is Indianapolis? : Approximately 232 miles, or 3.5 hours drive

How much does it cost?: Daily admission starting at $ 39.99 and season passes starting at $ 59.99

Why make the trip this summer? : A favorite for area and Chicagoland residents, Six Flags Great America features 17 roller coasters, a 20-acre water park, shows, and four kids’ themed areas with over 30 rides. Thrill seekers will want to make stops at Maxx Force and SUPERMAN Ultimate Flight.

How far is Indianapolis? : About 125 miles, a two hour drive.

How much does it cost?: $ 45 for daily admission, $ 49.99 for the Indy Bundle (more details below), and $ 29.99 for admission after 4 p.m. Season passes start at $ 130.

Why make the trip this summer? : Because Kings Island has a special offer for residents of Indianapolis, that’s why! Called the Indy Bundle, it gives you entry, parking, and a drink bracelet to refill fountain drinks every 15 minutes. Once inside, big kids will be blown away by roller coasters like Orion and Diamondback while little kids can let off steam on Planet Snoopy.

How far is Indianapolis? : About 118 miles, or just under two hours of driving

How much does it cost?: $ 49.95 for daily admission; $ 39.95 for two days of out-of-state admission; and season passes starting at $ 69.95

Why make the trip this summer? : Located in the heart of Louisville, Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are home to over 70 rides, shows and attractions for all ages. New this year is the five-dimensional film “Yogi Bear: The Wild Ride. New is the Kentucky Flyer, a wooden roller coaster that opened in 2019 to celebrate the park’s 30th anniversary.

How far is Indianapolis? : Approximately 271 miles, or just over four hours of driving.

How much does it cost?: Daily admission starting at $ 29.99 online, $ 59.99 at the door and season passes starting at $ 49.99

Why make the trip this summer? : From June 5 to July 24, Six Flags St. Louis is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Two new live shows are added in honor of the event, and Bugs Bunny will be released in the Palace Gardens every Wednesday and Sunday. History buffs can take a peek at the parks past at the Memory Museum in the Palace Theater Lobby, and the new Anniversary Emporium themed store will carry special 50th anniversary memorabilia.

How far is Indianapolis? : Approximately 281 miles, or 4.5 hours drive

How much does it cost?: Daily admission starting at $ 36, $ 55 for two day admission and season passes starting at $ 95.

Why make the trip this summer? : The 250-acre theme park is adding five new children’s rides this year to Camp Snoopy. Meanwhile, the wave pools, slides and water rides at WildWater Adventure are back after a 2020 season limited by the pandemic. And for thrill seekers who want to stay dry, Thunderhawk is Michigan’s first inverted roller coaster.

