Holiday World, Kings Island and more theme parks near Indianapolis

With the global pandemic at its peak, the summer of 2020 has offered very few opportunities for theme parks, vacations, and screaming on a roller coaster surrounded by strangers.

But summer 2021 is shaping up to be a summer of returns, including the return of semi-regular schedules for beloved theme parks in the Midwest.

Whether you’re looking to take a day trip without crossing the state border, or fancy spending a weekend among people who say pop instead of soda, the thrills are suitable for all ages. are only one tank of gasoline.

Here’s what you need to know about the parks, their pricing, and how long Google Maps says it will take you to get there with cooperative traffic.

Children ride the Steel Hawg at Indiana Beach in Monticello, Ind.

How far is Indianapolis? : About 92 miles, or an hour and a half drive

How much does it cost?: $ 39.99 for daily admission; $ 29.99 for guests four feet and under; $ 19.99 for customers 60 and over; and $ 64.99 for a season pass

Why make the trip this summer? : Set to close in early 2020 before reopening months later under new ownership, Indiana Beach is back for the summer of 2021 to show people there is more to Indiana than corn. New this year is the restored Sea Warrior Ride, and the list of summer events includes everything from bingo night to pro wrestling. Pro tip: Don’t forget to stop and grab a taco as you stroll the promenade.

