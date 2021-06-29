The best and worst Bollywood movie characters

Have you ever wondered if you have the chance to play a random game of Kill, marry or hang on with the characters you grew up watching in Bollywood movies, who would match where? Okay, no hook-ups, because wouldn’t this list be long and controversial?

But, in case we were allowed to sit next to the director and asked to pick our most favorite and boring characters from the movies, as far as we wanted to kiss some of them and some of them to be killed, it would be go something like that

Saved the movie: Kabir Singh’s Shiva



T series

While the entire film was nothing but a party filled with toxic masculinity and problematic stereotypes, the only saving grace was Shiva, aka actor Soham Majumdar, who played the role of a best friend. convincing and can relate to.

Considering he was ready to throw his sister under the bus just to save his best friend, he lived up to his title of “best mate”. We do wish it had longer screen time, however.

Should have been killed: Kabhi Dev Alvida Naa Kehna



Dharma productions

Before you come upon me for trashing Shah Rukh Khan, let’s take a moment to revisit Dev’s character from KANK and think back to how boring he was.

He was not only selfish, conceited, jealous, chauvinistic and downright rude, but he was also bitter and too often played the victim card. Maybe it would bode well for everyone if his character had been put into a coma after this accident.

Saved the movie: Sexy Sam by Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna



Dharma productions

The only character that made this Dharma production film bearable was, in fact, the cheeky and flirtatious character of Amitabh Bachchans – Sexy Sam.

Adding the right amount of flavor, pizzazz, and wisdom when needed, her occasional on-screen appearances shed some light on this depressing drama!

Should have been killed: Kumud of Devdas



Mega Bollywood

The mischievous, bratty sister-in-law from the movie Devdas whose sole purpose of being put in the movie was to make a difference and light fires, her character instantly made us roll our eyes to the far corners.

Imagine how less complicated the plot would have been if it hadn’t been there to manipulate Chotu maa

Recorded Movie: Munna Bhai MBBS Circuit



Vinod Chopra Productions

Without a doubt the best and funniest character in the movie, Arshad Warsi in the iconic Circuit role not only defined OG #friendshipgoals but also got us rolling alongside us with his impeccable comedic timing!

His character was like a big Jaadu ki Jhappi To all of us!

Should have been killed: Susheela aunt of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hun



Rajshri Productions

A super boring character from an overly dramatic movie where all the actors looked like they were on steroids while filming.

Susheela aka Himani Shivpuri who plays highly materialistic and stereotypical mother Kareena Kapoors was more irritating than Hrithik Roshan shouting aunt throughout the film. And believe me, that says a lot.

Saved the Movie: Vasooli Bhai from Golmaal



Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision

Often remembered as a sasta Sanjay Dutt copy of Vaastav, Vasooli Bhai was a class figure in the Golmaal franchise, adding just the kind of humor to the movie that would stick with us even years after the movie was released.

He might have been bad at his main job of collecting money, but the brilliant thing he did was make the movie a success!

Should have been killed: 3 Idiots Virus



Vinod Chopra Films

What wouldn’t we give to have the scene where Raju jumps off the balcony replaced with Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus, just so we can stop seeing his skewed, scowling face throughout the film.

Safe to say he was the one broken anda in the movie.

Saved the movie: Chhote Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiya



T series

Although the film was a success and did not need to be saved, if there is one performance so far that surpasses even that of Vidya Balan as the powerful and spooky Manjulika, it was Rajpal. Yadav playing the always hilarious Chhote Pandit!

We may have given him less screen time, but he won our hearts!

I should have been killed by Monty de Karzzzz



T series

And by that we OBVIOUSLY mean Himesh Reshammiya, who ironically got killed in this mortifying remake, but in our opinion should have also stayed dead instead of being reincarnated into an even more infuriating version of himself.

Saved the movie: Welcome’s Ghungroo



Basic industries group

Feast of comedy, this movie spawned many iconic characters ranging from Majnu and Uday Bhai to Feroz Khans RDX, but the one character that made us love him more than the protagonists was, in fact, Paresh Rawal in the role of Ghungroo.

Whether it was his suggestive tilt of the neck or his sitcom, Dr. Ghungroo had us laughing out loud.

Should have been killed: Ali from Dhoom



Yash Raj Films

A character who unanimously got on our nerves, we hated everything about him! From his hideous ganjis to his painfully funny jokes, the character of Alis was just as boring to us as it was to Jay Dixit in the whole movie!

Saved the movie: Chatur from 3 Idiots



Vinod Chopra Films

No matter how defiant his character can be and even remind us of that high end in our classes that made life miserable, the presence of Chatur aka The Silencers added a lot to the movie.

Without forgetting his famous Chamatkaar speech that left us breathless in the midst of bursts of laughter. He was the greatest money of the movie.