Prince Harry tells winners Diana would have been ‘so proud’





“Thank you for inspiring us with your genius, your determination and your compassion,” he said Monday in a video message shared on the association’s Instagram page. “There is a great need for young leaders and there is no better time to be a young leader,” he said. Prince Harry added: “The Covid-19 crisis has exposed serious inequalities and imbalances in the world. We have seen the disproportionate effect of this pandemic on communities of color, on women, on underserved communities, and on less wealthy countries. In his brief speech, he mentioned his brother Prince William. “My brother and I recognize what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday and she would have been so proud of all of you for living your authentic life with purpose and compassion for others. “Our mother believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day after day.” The Diana Award is the only charity created in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, to focus on youth and change. Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. Harry and William will meet on Thursday to unveil a memorial to their late mother. The brothers co-commissioned the statue by British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley – whose portrait of the Queen appears on all British coins – to “enable all who visit Kensington Palace to remember and celebrate his life and its heritage ”. It will benefit from a privileged position in the palace’s Sunken Garden, which Diana appreciated when she lived there. Earlier this month, Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex welcomed her second child , Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet, while her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her late grandmother, the couple said in a statement. Baby Lili is the sister of the couple’s 2-year-old son Archie Harrison. CNN has launched Royal News, a new weekly dispatch bringing you the secrets of the Royal Family, what they do in public and what goes on behind the palace walls. Register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/29/uk/prince-harry-diana-award-intl-scli-gbr/index.html

