How the Sundance Native Lab returns an outdated script

“Hollywood realizes that the ‘I’ in BIPOC stands for ‘native’,” said Bird Runningwater, manager of the Sundance Native Film Program.

And “indigenizing” the development of projects is part of the stated mission of Sundance Institute ‘s Amerindian and Native film program, which has supported over 300 Indigenous and Indigenous filmmakers over its 22 years of formal existence. In May, the institute named nine artists to participate in this summer’s Native and Indigenous Lab, which focuses on developing storytellers from these backgrounds through feature films, episodic work and other activities.

Bird Runningwater, Senior Indigenous Program Director and Program Director Adam Piron, said the 22-year-old program has seen a new wave of attention as content-hungry Hollywood. seeks indigenous voices.

“I feel like this huge opportunity presents itself. Many of our alumni have representation teams; they have agents; they have managers; they’re directing TV shoots… they’re shooting Marvel movies in Australia right now like Taika Waititi (“Thor: Love and thunder”). This has never happened to us, ”Runningwater said. “I think that in this time of racial calculation, of supporting BIPOC stories and BIPOC storytellers, Hollywood realizes that the ‘I’ in BIPOC stands for ‘Native’. And if people go to Google “native movies,” all roads lead to Sundance. “

Piron said, however, that Indigenous filmmakers are asking for something beyond calling on Indigenous consultants to advise mainstream filmmakers on the PC Protocol, correct historical factual errors, or increase the number of Indigenous actors featured on screen. .

“It could be something as drastic as a rejection of the Western three-act structure, building on something that could be more rooted in mainstream storytelling,” Piron said. “When it comes to culture, it can be very broad, it can be very specific, but it boils down to an Indigenous artist telling a story that is primarily aimed at an Indigenous audience. “

Bird Runningwater and Adam Piron (Photos: Kaz Kipp, Pamela J. Peters)

Runningwater pointed out that there are over 500 tribal nations recognized by the US government and many more that are not. “If we look at the storytelling from each of their individual perspectives, they all have different oral traditions,” he said. “Compare and compare that to the history of cinema, which has European origins and integrated Western hierarchical thinking. What we provide in our lab is really saved space for artists to really interpret the storytelling from their own perspective.

Mentionned Runningwater, “One of the biggest observations critics make of finished films is that the land is a character, the landscape is a character too because native stories (often) have a distinct sense of origin in place, anchored in their character. ”

Sundance Film Festival veteran and native Oklahoman filmmaker Sterling Harjo said he didn’t use the word ‘indigenize’ a lot, but “I think artists started that word. Indigenous artists started with that word, ”he reflected. Harjo, co-creator with Waititi of the upcoming comedy television series “Reservation Dogs”, which premieres August 9 on FX on Hulu and Star via Disney + in international markets, said while indigenizing himself: “C it’s just a kind of anti-colonial way of looking at your art, your practice.

Added Harjo, “I think ‘indigenize’ just means, ‘hire an indigenous writer.’ ”

Harjo’s first two films debuted at the Sundance Film Festival (“Four Sheets to the Wind,” 2007 and “Barking Water,” 2008), and he has served as a Creative Advisor at various Sundance Labs. Harjo met New Zealand director Waititi, whose feature debut “Eagle vs. Shark” premiered at Sundance in 2007, via the Sundance Circuit. He said Hollywood has come a long way since he started his career.

“I think Hollywood got away with making bad native movies for a very long time,” Harjo said. “There was such a narrow view of what an Indigenous story is, and that’s because they wouldn’t let us tell it. They are realize how rich and unexplored our stories are, how diverse and extensive they are. I don’t think it’s a fad.

Sundance Indigenous Program Alum Blackhorse lowe, a member of the Navajo nation, said that “everything is opening up for us right now,” joking that Hollywood has undermined “every other culture and (has) finally come to us, but that doesn’t bother me. Now is the perfect time to be an Indigenous filmmaker.

Director Bryson chun, 32, is the veteran of an Indigenous film program in his Hawaii and currently participating in the ongoing Sundance program. He is working on a pilot television script for the crime thriller “Poi Dogs”, about a high-end movie Hawaii An island dog groomer whose world is turned upside down when she finds out from the FBI that someone hit her on the Dark Web. He called Sundance “the cutting edge of the promotion of indigenous voices”.

Chun joked that he got “a little wavy red line” from the spell check when he typed the word “indigenize,” but says the Sundance program does the job. “One of the mentors, Jennifer reeder, talked about the industry being this big house, and we are all standing at the door and there is no way in, ”Chun said. “But that might not be how we want to come into the house. Maybe we want to go downstairs and smash a window and sneak in. (It’s about) exploring your own stories and not fitting into a mold.

Chun said he was grateful that “Poi Dogs” got Hollywood’s attention. “We’re in a more diverse era than ever and that’s great, and a lot of my friends are too, but we realize that this might not last forever,” he said. “How many people can get in before it closes?”

“It’s (maybe) a marker for things to come, but I’m also aware that it’s a business, at the end of the day,” Chun said. “And the tides can turn really fast.”