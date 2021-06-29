Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon relaunch Big Red Machine with Taylor Swift

Big Red Machine, the ever-evolving creative collaboration between National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, will release their second album, “How Long Do You Think This Is Going To Last?” On August 27 via the label 37d03d. The project follows Dessner’s 2020 songwriting and production collaborations with Taylor Swift on her albums “Folklore” and “Evermore,” the first of which won Grammy Album of the Year in March.

Dessner and Swift haven’t stopped working together since, including on the first re-recording of Swift’s full album, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” which was released in April. Extending this creative streak, Swift sings on two songs from Big Red Machine’s new album, “Renegade” and “Birch”. His legion of fans were giddy over the weekend when teasers on social media for “How long do you think this will last?” Seemed to include fleeting images of Swift handwriting the lyrics to a song.

“The whole story of our friendship is captured very well in this project and in these songs, ”Dessner said. Variety of the 15-track album, much of which has been recorded in his studio in Long Pond, upstate New York for the past two-plus years. “From the start, Big Red Machine has been about community, collaboration and risk taking. “

Aside from Swift, “How long do you think this will last?” boasts additional vocal and written contributions from Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold (“Phoenix”), Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell (debut single “Latter Days”, a video for which is now available, “New Auburn”), Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan and Shara Nova of My Brightest Diamond (“Hutch”, a tribute to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison) and Naeem (“Easy To Sabotage”), as well as orchestrations from Dessner’s twin brother and national partner Bryce.

“In order for me to feel like something deserves to exist, I have to feel some emotion,” Dessner said of the music he wrote for the new album. “I try to give voice to a feeling or a deeply felt feeling, and it often brings to mind a scene that people can write to. I think that’s why I had these amazing relationships with different songwriters.

The album also marks Dessner’s first vocal performances on the songs “Magnolia”, “Brycie” and “The Ghost of Cincinnati”. He said of the latter: “The Ghost of Cincinnati ‘was not written as a song for Big Red Machine. This is the one I played for Taylor, and she said, “This has to be recorded.” I was like, ‘Yeah, but it’s just me playing the guitar on my own.’ She said, ‘No, that’s perfect. This is exactly what this record should be.

Dessner says “How long do you think this will last?”, The album cover for which features a preschool-era photo of himself, Bryce and their sister Jessica, touches on childhood themes , family dynamics and mental health. It’s a realization that first dawned on him when Mitchell sang his lyrics on “Latter Days”. “It was clear to her that the first skit Justin and I did was about childhood, or losing innocence and longing for a while before you became adults – before you hurt people. or lose people and make mistakes, ”says. “Anaïs defined the whole record when she sang that, because these same themes came up again and again. “

A handful of tracks have already been road tested at Big Red Machine concerts around the world, including the frenetic nearly six-minute “Easy To Sabotage” (of which this version combines live recordings from two new shows. distinct Yorkers) and the piano -led, Vernon-sang “Reese” (sample lyrics: “What you should have been / What you should have been / Well, that’s no problem now”). Dessner says, “I was using this project to really try different things and find the connection between my different impulses. I think I found it.

As for the National, the group has rescheduled six European and British shows affected by the pandemic for next summer, from June 3 at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. Additional performances in 2022 in the United States across the Atlantic “will be announced in the coming months,” according to the group’s website. Meanwhile, Bon Iver will return to the road for the first time since early 2020 on an autumn European tour that kicks off on October 24 in Leeds, England.

Big Red Machine takes its name from Dessner and Vernon’s first collaboration on the 2008 compilation “Dark Was the Night,” which was followed by the collective who released their self-titled debut album in 2018.

Here is the tracklist for “How Long Do You Think This Is Going To Last?”:

“Latter Days” (feat. AnaIMitchell)

“Reese”

“Phoenix” (feat. Fleet Foxes and AnaIMitchell)

“Birch” (feat. Taylor Swift)

“Renegade” (feat. Taylor Swift)

“The Ghost of Cincinnati”

“Hoping then”

“Mimi” (feat. Ilsey)

“Easy To Sabotage” (feat. Naeem)

“Hutch” (feat. Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan and Shara Nova My Brightest Diamond)

“8h22” (with La Force)

“Magnolia”

“June’s a River” (feat. Ben Howard and This Is The Kit)

“Brycie”

“New Auburn” (feat. AnaIMitchell)