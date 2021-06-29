What Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Predicted For Her Career: “Actors Go Looking For Girls In Their Twenties” | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra became a producer eight years ago. The actor has started his own production house called Purple Pebble Pictures and has produced at least 12 films. Priyanka has now revealed that her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, was one of the reasons she started the production house. Speaking on a podcast, Priyanka Chopra revealed that Madhu Chopra had had a serious conversation with her, which led the actor to consider other sources of income. “The reason I started my production house at that point was because my mother said to me very artfully at one point, ‘You’re in your thirties. All these actors are going to be looking for girls. in your twenties to work and in your old age you have to find another path. As fun as I find this, it was also reality and it gave me a kind of business I have always been very interested in business, and it gave me sort of direction and that’s how the company was founded, ”she said, speaking on Telegraph’s Imposters podcast. “We went locally instead of making really big films. We made regional films, we gave opportunities to newbie filmmakers, to newbie actors, a lot of my films won awards for regional cinema and i ‘I’m very proud of it,’ she said. added. While the production house funded a few regional films in India, Priyanka turned the production house into a global business when it funded international projects such as Evil Eye and The White Tiger. Ramin Bahrani’s director received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Says Neither She nor Nick Jonas Defines Each Other: “I’m Extremely Proud” Besides her production house, Priyanka also took care of her acting projects. Last year, she finished filming The Matrix 4. Earlier this year, she was seen finishing Text For You before delving into directing Citadel. Priyanka has also confirmed that her next Bollywood film will be released next year.

