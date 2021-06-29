Connect with us

Pop actor / artist Anthony Ramos learns to trust himself as a songwriter on second LP “Love and Lies”

Going into his latest album project, rising Bushwick pop star Anthony Ramos asked himself defining questions such as “What do I mean?” and “How am I feeling right now?”

Having earned his talents as a songwriter and performer on Broadway, he performed doubles in Hamilton from 2015, and his first solo album in 2019, Ramos intended to use his previous self-discovery to refine his soundscape as a groundbreaking pop artist. To get there, he asked, “How can I raise this music? “

The artist, who starred in this summer’s successful adaptation of In the
Heights and HBO Processing proves to be a well-balanced force in the entertainment world with the release of his second album, Love and lies on June 25 via Republic Records.

The original plan was to release an album last fall, and he had a separate collection ready to go. After the pandemic swept away, Ramos released a song, “Stop,” and waited until it seemed like the right time to continue.

“This time around, the album is about listening,” Ramos told American Songwriter on the day of its release. “I want to listen to the chords. I want to listen to what’s going on in the room before each session, the conversations we have before each session. I like to start each session talking, relaxing and vibrating because that’s where inspiration comes from, life and music.

Executive produced by longtime friend Will Wells with collaborators including songwriter Castle, producers Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo (Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, Nicky Jam) and Jesse Shatkin [Rihanna, Sia], the 12-track project showcases each side of the dynamic and diverse multi-hyphen, blending a mix of R&B and pop sensibilities with Ramos’ Puerto Rican roots.

His debut in 2019 The good and the bad, he says, was “almost like therapy.” Green in the songwriting world, the debut album involved what he calls a “speed dating” co-writing with as many collaborators as possible, shaping its soundscape into something versatile and unique.

“I don’t want to speed up the date anymore. You walk in and try to connect with someone in 30 minutes, and then come up with a concept. I wanted to keep this one intimate, and I think it’s the best music I’ve ever written because of it, ”says Ramos. “I learned so much writing with other people and with all these tools and prepared myself for 2021. I trust myself now as a songwriter, and finally let the music tell me where it wants. to go.”

His second album is made up of music he wants to listen to, all co-written by the artist and a small circle of close friends and collaborators who align with his vision.

The title song, “Love and lies” was inspired by TKA’s “Louder Than Love”. Taking inspiration from “that vibe” he hasn’t heard since the song’s hit in the 90s, Ramos says, “I want to follow a darker vibe here. On my first album, I just wanted to party. This album is about dancing more groove, about moving. It’s important to me that this album moves from top to bottom.

“Masterpiece” is an example of the music that runs through Ramos at will. There is no rhythm on the track, just ropes. “Jesse played us two beats for that, but it just wasn’t the mood,” he says. “So he played a bunch of strings which became the main string section and I said ‘this is the song.’ So we put 808s on it for the drums, and we really let the music guide me. . “

“Say Less”, presented as a single, features a sultry R&B sound that is a dynamic addition to Ramos’ distinguished sound. With provocative lyrics, the single lends itself well to the onscreen chemistry featured in the clip.

“Lose My Mind” was one of two tracks he wrote before the pandemic. On the day of the album’s release, Ramos unveiled the clip for the sultry meditation on the destructive nature of hedonism.

The video for “Lose My Mind”, directed by Blythe Thomas, is the product of a very specific and palpable vision that Ramos had for the film. “I wanted to get dark with that and sexy with that,” he said, deciding that he had to appear in the movie as himself.

“This song is about turmoil in one person. And I really wanted to make a point of really accentuating the turmoil that this person has created in me because of this sexual connection that we have, ”Ramos said. “But at the same time, this toxic relationship that we keep having with each other just because this sexual connection is so crazy. So I tried to portray that kind of voracious animal vibe in the video.

Watch the video for To go crazy below. Listen to Anthony Ramos’ new album Love and lies, here.

Photo credit: Republic Records

