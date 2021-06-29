Entertainment
Sung Kang: Christopher Nolan’s love for “Tokyo Drift” is “validating”
Kang can’t believe the “Fast” movies have gone from “cheesy” action movies to huge Hollywood tent poles.
Christopher Nolan surprised many of his fans last year when he revealed on the Podcast “Happy Sad Confused” that he has “a very soft spot” for Justin Lin’s 2006 action sequel, “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”. The third installment of the “Fast” franchise has been criticized by film critics (it has a 37% rate on Rotten tomatoes) and is often considered the worst entry in the long-running “Fast and Furious” franchise. But not for Nolan, who has been a “Fast and Furious” fan since the first movie.
“I’m kind of an original recipe, the Rob Cohen original,” Nolan said when asked about his favorite ‘Fast’ movie. “But I have a soft spot for ‘Tokyo Drift’ actually. And the iterations of Justin Lin, as they got crazier and crazier and crazier, they got something else, but something else pretty funny. The funny thing about these [‘Fast and the Furious’] movies have even gotten bigger and bigger, like sequels have to – everyone always complains about sequels getting bigger, but we’re the ones who make sequels get bigger. We want them bigger. You don’t want them to be smaller.
“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” marked Sung Kang’s introduction to the franchise as Han, a fan-favorite character who has just returned to the series in “F9” after a hiatus. Kang recently spoke to Hollywood journalist about his “quick” comeback and the conversation couldn’t help but evoke Nolan’s love for the oft-criticized “Tokyo Drift”.
“It’s super validating when you get validation from your peers,” Kang said. “The irony of the ‘Fast’ movies is that they were meant to be B movies at the start, and now we have Oscar winners like Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron coming in to play with us. And Christopher Nolan, a filmmaker like that, his statement gives you a glimpse that the guy is a real movie buff.
Kang continued, “They play ‘Tokyo Drift’ all day, every day, somewhere. It’s a great hotel movie and it’s fun. So it’s so valid. You kind of have to laugh. a little bit, because at one point there was a prejudice associated with it. It was like, ‘This is a cheesy Fast and Furious movie.’ But now so many people want to come and play with us, right? So we’re doing something right.
Speaking about his return to the franchise in “F9,” Kang revealed that Han’s reunion scene with many of the film’s main cast was the first scene he shot on the tent pole. “I had a hell of a lot of anxiety the night before,” Kang said. THR. “It was like leaving school in the middle of your first year, then coming back in the middle of your first year. Everyone already has their friends, and even if you were friends with everyone, you wonder if you’re going to have lunch on your own the next day.
Kang continued, “I thought to myself, ‘Hope everyone is cool with me. I hope I haven’t changed and I hope I don’t feel like I’m stuck in this movie because my friend is the director. I don’t want that vibe. And that hug with Vin, the camera isn’t lying. Vin set him up, and he thought, “Let’s welcome him on top of that. Let’s make sure he doesn’t have any reservations. Let’s show him how much we appreciate and value his character. brings to the movie. ‘ And I felt it. Really, I was like, ‘Wow, they’re really happy to have me here. They really welcome me back to the franchise as a family member. So that was kinda cool. It could have happened the other way around.
“F9” is now playing in cinemas nationwide.
