Disney drops name ‘Slave 1’ from classic Boba Fett ship – The Hollywood Reporter





Disney drops the name Slave 1 from Boba Fett’s classic Star wars ship – at least on a Lego product. The ship was first presented on the big screen in The Empire Strikes Back and reviewed in the prequel, Attack of the Clones, before appearing in the second season of The Mandalorian. And the name of the ship still appears in the Star Wars Databank, the franchise’s official reference guide. On a new Lego set, the ship is now titled “Boba Fett’s Spaceship”, as reported by the first Star wars fan site, Jedi News. Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Lego Star wars design director, told the site that Disney had requested that the name of the latest model be changed. Neither Disney nor Lego responded to a request for further comment. The Lego Boba Fett spaceship goes on sale August 1. Disney has taken several steps to rename or modify a number of theme park products and attractions after criticism of dated and racist stereotypes, such as a redesign of the Splash Mountain and Jungle Cruise rides. And Mandalorian Star Gina Carano was fired in February for controversial social media posts, and Lucasfilm said at the time that “her social media posts denigrating people on the basis of their cultural and religious identity are heinous and unacceptable.” Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said of the dismissal that Disney stood for “universal values: values ​​of respect, values ​​of decency, values ​​of integrity and values ​​of inclusion. And we seek to ensure that the content we render reflects the rich diversity of the world we live in. And I think it’s a world in which we should all live in harmony and peace. Regarding the renaming of the ship Boba Fett, there have been negative reactions on social media from those who dislike the franchise changes, including Mark Anthony Austin, one of the many actors. who played the character of the bounty hunter in the original trilogy. “My ship will forever be Slave.” Nothing. Even #disney can’t and won’t change that. This is the way,” tweeted Austin. the Slave 1 name has been the subject of comment for some time. In 2008, Billy Dee Williams, reprising his character Lando Calrissian for the Cartoon Network satire Robot Chicken, said: “I have to say, Boba, she’s a beauty of a ship. Not crazy about the name, though.

