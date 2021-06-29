If Indian superheroes had their own movies, these Bollywood stars would be the perfect cast

As we rush to the theaters to watch The Avengers and the Justice League (not so much but you get it), there is a plethora of Indian superheroes hanging out in the comics. And a lot of them are just pure badass and need their own movies or live action shows. So we figured we could at least start the conversation by doing a little casting ourselves.

1. Nagraj – Ranveer Singh

Nagraj is one of the most intriguing Indian superheroes around. The intrigues are also sometimes quite upset. Awesome but messed up. And the character requires the actor to be capable of extremes if necessary, to have the acting abilities but also to look like a superhero.

2. Doga – Vicky Kaushal

Doga is a sociopath who definitely suffers from PTSD. He’s fucked up and morally bankrupt to a point. And yet he chooses to do good and save people.

And so, the character needs someone who can take on complex, dark roles and also looks good in hand-to-hand combat scenes and we all know Kaushal has that shit nailed down.

3. Super Commando Dhruva – Tiger Shroff

For starters, he seems to be part of the game. He’s slim and athletic (understatement of the year) and is pretty darn good at martial arts. I mean, Tiger Shroff should have producers and do the movie himself. It’s like the only role he’s supposed to play.

4. Inspector Steel – Ali Fazal

Steel is India’s answer to Robocop. He’s a cyborg with a ton of awesome, heavy weapons.

The only problem is, you can’t really see her face, so you need someone with the physical presence to convincingly portray the role. And express your emotions in as few words as possible. Hence Ali Fazal.

5. Parmanu – Vikrant Massey

Parmanu has no superpowers. Her abilities come with her costume, which allows her to get tiny. Much like DC’s Atom, that’s what I think Parmanu literally means.

And while he’s a physical specimen, it doesn’t have to be that in a live-action movie. Personally, Vikrant Massey has the right amount of arrogance and composure to pull this character out.

7. Avatrex – Shah Rukh Khan

This is an all-powerful, god-like creature who has awakened to wage the last war of the ages to realize that it is far too early for the apocalypse. And now he must learn the path of humanity and live in a world that he could easily end.

The role requires someone with a lot of charisma, charm, and a presence worthy of royalty every time he speaks. He must travel the Earth as if it was he who created it. So obviously it must be Shah Rukh Khan.

8. Bhokal – Hrithik Roshan

Bhokal is essentially India’s response to He-Man. In addition, he has wings and only wears a jersey. The comic is bloody and bloody and has very mystical origins.

So if they ever decide to make it into a movie or a show, and obviously give the man a much-desired costume overhaul, there’s no reason Hrithik Roshan couldn’t play. this role of witcher.

9. Chakra – Faisal Khan

The dancer and former child actor might not be that big on screen these days, but hey, that could be a role he definitely should be cast in. It’s tailor-made for him.

Faisal would be the right age for a character like this. Maybe he’s a little older, but come on, you can’t really expect people to believe that 16 year olds will stop watching porn and save Mumbai. Therefore…

10. Bheriya – Vineet Kumar Singh

As the name suggests, the character has wolf powers and can communicate with animals. He is also eternally linked with Kobi as they have souls. The role requires someone with very good acting chops and very good hand-to-hand combat scenes.

Obviously it sounds a little weird, but it can be done in a modern setting using real world situations and it could be awesome.

Hope someone will do them someday. It is high time that we had a cinematic universe of our own and not the one Rohit Shetty wants to make.