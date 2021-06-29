Denver Center for the Performing Arts Season 2021-22 Announcement





The Denver Center’s 2021-22 plans for the Broadway, Theater Company, Cabaret, and Off-Center seasons are here.

DENVER Live Theater returns to the Denver Performing Arts Complex. the Denver Performing Arts Center (DCPA) has announced the return of its Broadway, Theater Company, Cabaret and Off-Center seasons starting in November. DCPA’s 2021-22 program, which kicks off with the “A Christmas Carol” theater company in the newly renovated Wolf Theater, now includes 30 shows. The Broadway program will launch with “Disney’s The Lion King” from December 2, 2021. “Hamilton,” My beautiful lady “,” Moulin Rouge! ” The Musical “,” Hadestown “,” Mean Girls “and” Pretty Woman: The Musical “are also on the program. > Video above: House stages the lights of Hamilton. It is with great excitement that we share the news of the return of Broadway and cabaret shows to Denver, said John Ekeberg, DCPA Executive Director for Broadway and Cabaret. We are incredibly grateful to the Denver community over the past year and a half for supporting DCPA as we continually work to bring the magic of theater back to our stages. Broadway subscription shows and cabaret in 2022 Tootsie The Buell Theater Apple. 29 – Apr 10, 2022

Red Mill! Musical comedy The Buell Theater June 9 – 26, 2022

Pretty Woman: The Musical The Buell Theater August 2 – August 14, 2022

Hadestown The Buell Theater Aug 30 – Sep 11, 2022

Aint Too Proud – The Life and Times of Temptations The Buell Theater October 25 – November 6, 2022

Bad girls The Buell Theater Dec. January 20, 2022 – Jan 1, 2023

Harper Lees is going to kill a mockingbird The Buell Theater Jan. 24 – Feb. 5, 2023

The other Josh Cohen Garner Galleria Theater Dec 11, 2019 2021 – May 1, 2022

Previously reprogrammed commitments Disney the lion king The Buell Theater Dec 2 2021 – Jan 2, 2022, tickets on sale now

Hamilton The Buell Theater February 16 – March 27, 2022, sale date to be determined

My beautiful lady The Buell Theater Postponed commitment dates to be determined

RELATED: Denver Center To Turn On The Lights For ‘The Lion King’ In 2021 2022 Theater Company Subscription Shows Kate rattlesnake The Wolf Theater Feb. 4 – March 13, 2022

Quixote New The Wolf Theater May 13 – June 12, 2022

In the upper room The Kilstrom Theater Feb. 11 – March 13, 2022

Choir boy The Kilstrom Theater April 22 – May 29, 2022

Edward Albees Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Singleton Theater January 7 – March 6, 2022

“A Christmas Carol” from the Denver Center 2022 Attractions added Christmas camp Offsite location to be announced Nov 18, 2021 – Jan 2, 2022

The Nutcracker Hip Hop The Buell Theater 19 – 20 Nov 2021

A Christmas Carol The Wolf Theater Nov 19 – Dec 26 2021

The Human Choir The Buell Theater January 14 – 16, 2022

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show The Buell Theater February 2 – 6, 2022

16th Colorado New Game Summit Various theaters Feb. 26 – 27 & 4 – 6 March 2022

Jersey Boys The Buell Theater April 15 – 17, 2022

CATS The Buell Theater May 24 – 29, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen The Buell Theater May 31 – June 5, 2022

Come from afar The Buell Theater October 4 – 9, 2022

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical The Buell Theater December 16 – 18, 2022

Subscriptions and memberships can be purchased at denvercenter.org or 303-893-4100. Single tickets will be available at a later date. Despite significant financial losses over the past year, our community has not only helped us survive, but also prosper, said Janice Sinden, President and CEO of DCPA. As of March 2020, their combined contributions to our Stimulus Fund and our fundraising campaign total $ 6.2 million and ensure that our theater renovations are completed so we can return to the stage. The strength of our artistic community and the power of live theater have not wavered, and now we look forward to continuing our stories. I'm delighted that the stages at DCPA are once again filled with powerful world premieres, audience favorites and talented artists bringing stories to life, said Chris Coleman, artistic director of the DCPA Theater Company. We cannot thank our generous donors, subscribers and spectators enough, because they remained united and patient until we could return to the stage. RELATED: 'Hadestown' Ahead of the Pack to Welcome Broadway Patrons RELATED: Colorado Ballet Announces Return of In-Person Performances

