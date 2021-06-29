Anupam Kher’s return photo to Akshaye Khanna’s digital debut: Bollywood recap for today





Several events have taken place in the Bollywood sphere today. Of Anupam Kher sharing throwback pic on Akshaye Khanna’s digital debut releaseState of siege: Attack on the templeteaser, multiple events hit the headlines on June 29, 2021. Read on to see this recap of the entertainment news for the day. Here are the latest Bollywood news of the day The return photo of Anupam Kher Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to share a comeback photo that also featured Jitendra Kumar and his wife Shobha Kapoor and Kirron Kher. In the caption of the article he wrote: Life goes on, but not the memories. I found this photo of #Jeetu ji, #Shobha ji, #Kirron and me in a book. I immediately went into a flashback of the good times we all had together. It was fun. Laughter, stories and carefree atmosphere. And then we all grew up. I really miss us. #Nostalgia #Friends #Pic #Life #GoodOldDays #Actors #Jitendra @kirronkhermp. Anupam Kher’s comeback photo has also received a lot of love from fans and followers. Akshaye Khanna’s digital debut State of siege: temple attack teasing The teaser for the film was shared by director Ken Ghosh. The film is based on the 2002 terrorist attack at Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of an NSG commander in the film. The film will premiere on July 9, 2021 on Zee 5. Shefali Shah on her directorial debut One day According to a report from Mid Day, Shefali Shah said she wanted to know where her film was and that she wanted to get validation as a director with her first directing project. She added that she did not expect to win at the film festivals where her film was chosen for screening. Shah’s short film will be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart, Germany. Renewal of Kangana Ranaut’s passport Renewal of Kangana Ranauts’ passport will be expedited once she has made the necessary corrections to her application. The lawyer for the passport authorities asked her to tell them in writing that no criminal case was pending against her. Kangana’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, said no criminal proceedings were pending against her. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday In her recent Ask Me Anything ‘AMA’ Instagram session, Ishaan Khatter revealed that Ananya Panday is her favorite person to do yoga with. He shared a childhood photo of Ananya and also called her an elf. He also joked that it was a promotion paid for by Ananya. Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram Image: ANUPAM KHER and STILL FROMSTATE OF SIEGE: ATTACK ON THE TEMPLE TAQUIN Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

