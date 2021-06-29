Family Man 2 actor Abhay Verma as Salman-Kalyan: It was hard to follow that line

It’s been almost three weeks since The Family Man 2 hit the internet, but fans haven’t stopped talking about the Manoj Bajpayee show. While the main characters have left a mark, the young actor Abhay Verma also managed to shine among the mainstays with his dual portrayal of Salman and Kalyan.

Part of the terrorist sleeper cell, Salman assumes Kalyan’s identity to woo Srikant’s daughter (Manoj Bajpayee), and is part of a plan to kill her. For Abhay, balancing the two characters was difficult, however, he couldn’t have been happier. In his own confession, he manifested the series in his life after watching the first season.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the young actor talks about The Family Man 2, missing the chance to share screen space with Manoj Bajpayee and how the Amazon Prime Video series has changed his life. PS: Not many people know that Abhay is the younger brother of popular TV actor Abhishek Verma (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha).

Excerpts from the conversation …

How did The Family Man 2 go?

I had seen the first season and I was completely blown away and wondering how I could be a part of it. Seeing Manoj Bajpayee on screen was simply magical. And then I got called for the audition, and I was actually a nervous balloon. When they asked me to leave after taking two takes, I thought I had lost the chance. However, I think my nervousness and vulnerability helped me push my potential. I used emotions in a positive way. And I’m so grateful that everyone enjoyed my role so much. I didn’t expect to receive so much love.

You mentioned how much you liked Manoj Bajpayee as part of the series. However, you don’t have a scene with him. Was it a disappointment?

It was as if I had visited someone’s house and they were busy, and they had just passed me as they made their way to another room. Of course, it was a bummer that I missed the opportunity to share screen space with him, however, it’s a long life, and I hope I get another chance. Offscreen, I was able to spend time with him. I was amazed at how grounded he is and spoke with so much love to everyone around. He is an institution in himself, and I am grateful for the time I have had to interact with him.

Since you really wanted to be a part of the show, did you feel any pressure when you got on board?

Not exactly. Honestly, the pressure is up to the auditions. Plus, playing is having fun rather than taking the pressure. However, full justice must be done to the opportunity. I’ve seen a lot of them who just want to accomplish something and then don’t stick to it. I wanted to make the most of this chance and give the best of myself.

How was the experience of becoming Salman and Kalyan? What kind of thinking did you put on these characters?

Nothing like that, I’m not someone who works on referrals. I believe that each person has a different background and therefore a different belief system. All I thought was this boy is an impressionable age when you can be easily swayed. He had a tragic past and is now in a sleeper cell. This feeling of revenge runs deep in him. What was difficult for me was walking the thin line between Salman and Kalyan. While the latter is an adorable young boy, Salman must have reacted differently. To have human reason with wickedness was difficult but I had the best people around me who helped me get through it.

What was it like filming the death streak? It looked pretty awful on screen.

I think I must have been the only one feeling sad while watching the show. I could see my death coming closer (laughs). As dramatic as it sounds on screen, it’s actually quite fun to shoot for it. I must have taken a sip of cranberry juice before the camera rolled. So it was pretty hilarious.

Tell us about your collaboration with Raj and DK, who are being hailed as new-age directors?

I think their strength is their ability to understand the actors and the people on set. They are film lovers and strive to give the best to their audience. It was truly a “family” moment on the set. Even Suparn Verma, our director, was very understanding and took feedback from the actors. He was a ball of energy and I really had a gala moment working with them.

How did your family react to The Family Man?

They are on the moon. My mom pulled my leg on scenes that made me smoke or be a little too intense. What warmed my heart was that my friends from Panipat called me and told me that they can now see me on their phone. It is the beauty of our work that we reach all over the world.

Finally, how did life change after the series?

It definitely changed the perception people have of Abhay Verma. Manoj monsieur even tweeted recently about my performance and it was more than a compliment to me. Honestly, I didn’t have too many expectations and the love I received is just overwhelming.

The Family Man 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.