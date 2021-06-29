Gross. Raises $ 75 Million From James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems – The Hollywood Reporter





French digital media company Brut., Which produces ‘socially conscious’ news and entertainment videos for Gen Z and Gen Y, has raised $ 75 million in Series C funding round. from a who’s who of renowned investors, including Lupa Systems by James Murdoch, François -Artemis by Henri Pinault, Orange Ventures from Orange and global asset manager Tikehau Capital. Existing investors, led by Alfred Vericel of Red River West, are also participating in the new round, reaffirming their commitment. The additional funds will allow Brut. “Accelerate and expand its activities into new markets, such as the United States, India and Africa, and diversify its unique content, which focuses on issues of cultural and social impact such as gender, l inclusion, feminism, the environment, race, entertainment and health, “It said. In 2019, the company raised $ 40 million for its establishment in the United States. The brand is currently developing in French-speaking Africa, Latin America and Europe, particularly in Germany and England. Gross. also said he received the BCorp. certification, which “validates that it meets high international standards for social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability”. The so-called B Corps are a community that wants to use business as a force for good. “Gross. is an agent of change, and this certification is a great recognition of our daily commitment to our values, ”said Brut. CEO Guillaume Lacroix. “I am delighted to welcome new partners who recognize themselves in these values ​​and are committed to supporting us in our mission to have a positive impact on new generations. Lacroix founded Brut., Which already claims to be profitable in France, four years ago with his colleague television producer Renaud Le Van Kim. Last year, the firm reached 20 billion video views. “Its videos are designed to be understandable in nearly 100 countries and shared on social media,” said the company, which recently featured interviews with French President Emmanuel Macron and Apple boss Tim Cook. During this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, hosted by Tribeca Enterprises, in which Lupa has a controlling stake, Brut. filed reports with headlines such as “Why Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal Founded the Tribeca Film Festival”, “Film Honors COVID Frontline Workers of New York” and “The Life of Lin-Manuel Miranda” . The Paris-based company, which employs more than 150 people, recently launched BrutX, a SVOD platform in France that costs 4.99 euros ($ 5.95) per month and offers original documentaries and TV series “with a strong approach. Gen Z editorial ”. “We are delighted to support the Brut team. as they continue to develop this innovative and unique storytelling business, ”said Murdoch. Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, said: “In a few years, Brut. has established itself as a key player in the French and European media ecosystem, especially among young people. Thanks to an innovative business model based on data analysis, Brut. participated in the renewal of the French journalistic scene and created a strong bond of loyalty with its audience. This digital first model is part of Orange’s strategy. Being, via Orange Ventures, one of the main investors in this new funding round, we are happy to support Brut. in its expansion strategy to make this French know-how resonate internationally. And the president of Artemis Pinault declared: “By creating innovative content with a strong civic impact, Brut. attracts the youth of all countries, and thus engages a global community on societal issues all over the world. Gross. responds perfectly to the profound changes of our time. The authenticity of Brut. and its ability to generate commitment convinced me to support its development.

