Pamela Anderson Gets Her Own HGTV Home Improvement Show for Vancouver Island

Pamela Anderson returns to her roots on Vancouver Island for an HGTV Canada show in which the actor turns his late grandmother’s abandoned property into a home for herself and her family.

Corus Studios says it has given the green light to the eight-part series, which is set to debut next year. It has the working title Pamela Andersons Home Reno Project.

The nearly three-hectare property sits on the shore of the town of Ladysmith, British Columbia, approximately 90 kilometers north of Victoria.

Corus says Anderson bought the rustic property from his grandmother over 25 years ago and promised to keep it in the family. Her parents were married there and Anderson married her sixth husband, Dan Hayhurst, there in December 2020.

The media company says the TV and movie star plans to be the project manager on all aspects of the transformation. the Georgia Straight reports that she will apparently oversee architectural design, functionality, interior design and more.