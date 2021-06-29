Pamela Anderson Gets Her Own HGTV Home Improvement Show for Vancouver Island

Pamela Anderson returns to her roots on Vancouver Island for an HGTV Canada show in which the actor turns his late grandmother’s abandoned property into a home for herself and her family.
Corus Studios says it has given the green light to the eight-part series, which is set to debut next year. It has the working title Pamela Andersons Home Reno Project.
The nearly three-hectare property sits on the shore of the town of Ladysmith, British Columbia, approximately 90 kilometers north of Victoria.
Corus says Anderson bought the rustic property from his grandmother over 25 years ago and promised to keep it in the family. Her parents were married there and Anderson married her sixth husband, Dan Hayhurst, there in December 2020.
The media company says the TV and movie star plans to be the project manager on all aspects of the transformation. the Georgia Straight reports that she will apparently oversee architectural design, functionality, interior design and more.
Hayhurst and the actor’s mother Carol Anderson will help him recreate the house into her own home.
The allegations that her former husband, producer Jon Peters, paid off his debts are ludicrous, Anderson told the Nanaimo Newsletter, but confirmed that Peters wrote her a check for $ 100,000 after their break-up and said no hard feelings.
I don’t need anyone to pay my bills, she told the local newspaper. I own a $ 10 million house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $ 40,000 per month. This covers more than all of my bills and expenses. I have contracts and other work. I put this money into my Ladysmith project. I believe it is best to put my money in the property.
In fifth marriage, Pamela Anderson marries her locked-out bodyguard on Vancouver Island
I’m an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson, says Hollywood producer Jon Peters
Anderson has lived in Ladysmith since July 1, 2019. Since returning home, she has worked with Mill Bay construction company Vertex 8 Ventures to modernize her property. Anderson said she has invested $ 1 million so far.
The new series is sort of a full circle for Anderson, whose first TV role was Lisa, the Tool Time Girl on the ABC Home Improvement sitcom in the early 1990s.
She became a world star as CJ Parker in the NBC rescue drama Baywatch, starting in 1992, followed by her own syndicated series, VIP, from 1998 to 2002.
with additional reporting from the Canadian Press
