Karan Johar gives an overview of the DCA desktop designed by Seema Khan of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives | Bollywood





Karan Johar gave a preview of his new Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) office on Tuesday via his Instagram account. The producer-director revealed that Seema Khan of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame designed the desk. In a short video shared on his Instagram Stories, Karan Johar scrolled the camera through the lobby before taking fans to the office workspace. The office space featured had a corporate vibe, with cubicles set up on one side and open desks placed on the other. Karan shared the video with the caption: “Our new office! Fabulously designed by Seema! We can’t wait to get ready. Go for it!” Karan Johar shares an overview of the DCA office. In Karan Johar’s DCA office. Karan announced the creation of DCA in December 2020. He made the announcement via an Instagram post. “Super excited to announce our new company, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). At @DharmaMovies we have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best and become a indomitable power of Talent! ” He said. In January, film critic Rajeev Masand was appointed director of operations for DCA. Karan launched his talent company in December last year in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh. A few weeks later, Karan revealed the list of actors and directors who would be under the aegis of the DCA. Karan had revealed Triptii Dimri of Bulbbul and Laila Majnu’s fame, Gurfateh Pirzada who was seen in the Netflix original of Karan Guilty and Dhairya Karwa, last seen in the war drama Uri-The Surgical Strike, and Shanaya. Kapoor, among others, would be part of the company. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Asks ‘Bell Kahan Hai’ After Getting Stuck Outside Manish Malhotra’s House, Paparazzi Help Her Watch Earlier today, Karan announced the upcoming film from his production company Dharma Production, a biopic on C Sankaran Nair. The filmmaker shared a note about the film on his Instagram account which read: “This film resolves the legendary legal battle that Sankaran Nair waged against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The bravery of Sankaran Nair has unleashed the struggle for freedom across countries and a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.

