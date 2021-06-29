Nickelodeon’s NickWatch Unveiled at MWC – The Hollywood Reporter





What time is it? It’s time for a Nickelodeon NickWatch that enables “healthy communication by bringing families together, while fostering a sense of independence and helping children explore the world with confidence,” says the ViacomCBS Networks International unit of ViacomCBS . Its manager unveiled on Tuesday the “very first connected smartwatch NickWatch” at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. “ViacomCBS is known for its portfolio of iconic brands that have shaped news and pop culture for decades,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “Now, as we look to the future, the NickWatch marks a milestone as the first connected smartwatch to harness the power of our consumer brands. This strategic product launch will leverage our intellectual property and content to further strengthen our position as a premier business partner with various points of contact with consumers, creating a new immersive experience. The NickWatch will offer children “independence in addition to a robust entertainment offering fueled by beloved Nickelodeon characters,” the company said. But it will also provide a direct line of communication with family and friends, promote physical activity, and help children explore the world with confidence. The family-centric device will be available for purchase in 2022 and will come with two watch bands: “a fun Nickelodeon band” with SpongeBob and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and “another adult and premium band” . It will also come with a character-led charging base. Pricing and other details will be revealed at a later date. The product will encourage a healthy lifestyle by promoting physical and social play activities “with just enough stories to inspire the imagination,” ViacomCBS said. “Kids can play alone or with friends who have a NickWatch to embark on the same quest together. “ Entertainment based on iconic Nickelodeon characters will include “fun and wacky photo filters, motion sound effects and musical instruments that play with your hand.” Regular content updates with new games, new stickers, new sound effects and more are planned. Children and parents can stay connected through a map feature that will allow family members to see the current location of all family members. The company developed the NickWatch by Nickelodeon in partnership with Israeli tech startup Watchinu, which built and will operate the device through a licensing agreement with ViacomCBS Networks International.

