Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to star in Amazon Studios’ blockbuster Red One | Entertainment





Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will star in Amazon Studios’ upcoming blockbuster ‘Red One’. The former WWE wrestler will reunite with ‘Fast & Furious’ writer Chris Morgan – who she worked with on the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ spin-off – on the project, which comes as he signed a deal with the streaming platform. The film – which was designed by Hiram Garcia, production president of Seven Bucks Productions – is described as a “four-quadrant action-adventure comedy” aimed at imagining “a whole new world to explore in the vacation genre. “. The press release also teased that the “one-off concept” could become “not only a tent movie, but could go beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses.” In a statement, Johnson said, “Hold my mana, because it’s exciting. Our Seven Bucks is very optimistic about our partnership with Amazon Studios; supported by some innovation, some pioneers and a lot of positive energy and passion. “I was very impressed with [Amazon Studios chief] Jen Salke and her teams have the vision and ambition to create a huge, fun and unique Red One vacation universe for families around the world. The film is slated to start filming next year and is due out towards the end of 2023. Salke added, “Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the whole family, and we know ‘Red One’ will continue this tradition. The Hirams concept and the world it envisions is one. unique originality and we’re excited to team up with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. “Red One is just the first step in what we know to be a successful collaborative venture. And Garcia commented, “‘Red One’ is incredibly special to me and a story I have wanted to tell for years. An epic action adventure, from the edge of your seat, that takes the beloved vacation mythology and lays it down. reversed.”

