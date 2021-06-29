7 super expensive sarees worn by Bollywood divas that cost in lakhs





Expensive sarees worn by Bollywood divas that cost in lakhs At one point, we often wondered how much does a certain saree worn by a celebrity cost? Whether it’s Deepika Padukone’s wedding saree or Anushka Sharma’s red karwachauth saree, these beautiful curtains have always intrigued us. We look back 7 times Bollywood divas knocked our jaws off with their gorgeous sarees and the hefty price tag that goes with it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful women in the world and the world will attest to that. For her wedding, Aishwarya opted for a pretty pink saree specially designed by Neeta Lulla for this special day. Her sari would have cost a whopping Rs 75 lakh. Aishwarya completed her bridal ensemble with diamond jewelry and a beautiful maangtikka. Shilpa shetty Shilpa made the most beautiful of brides when she said “yes” to Raj Kundra. With kundan and emerald jewelry, Shilpa looked gorgeous in red. Keeping her makeup soft, Shilpa’s wedding ensemble was beautifully designed by Tarun Tahiliani for a whopping Rs 50 lakh. Priyanka Chopra For an event, Priyanka opted for a pretty cobalt blue saree from Ekaya Banara and Masaba Gupta. The stunning completed her look with hoops, a ring and a black bindi. This beautiful sari costs a whopping Rs 42 lakh. Katrina kaif This has to be one of Katrina’s best looks so far! The beauty had opted for a highly ornate peach saree with beaded tassel details. With dewy skin and highlighted cheeks, her soft waves added a bit more glamor to her look. This Tarun Tahiliani sari costs Rs 7,75,000. Deepika padukone For the wedding of a loved one shortly after her alliance with Ranveer Singh, Deepika opted for a pretty white saree from Rohit Bal. The actress looked glamorous in this bright red floral saree. Soft makeup, red flowers, a chandbali only added panache to this magnificent saree of Rs 1.25 lakh. Madhuri Dixit No one can don a sari as gracefully as Madhuri. The beauty opted for a draped mermaid-style saree with a mid-waist belt from Ritika Mirchandani. This pretty sari costs Rs 1,19,000. Rakul Preet Singh Rakul looks stunning in whatever outfit she wears. The beauty was photographed with the most beautiful black mesh saree with contrasting embellishments for an event. Rakul paired it with a matching blouse and dangling earrings. This sari by designer Tarun Tahiliani costs Rs 2,01,135. Which actress look did you like the most? Tweet us @TimesNow and let us know …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/aishwarya-rai-priyanka-chopra-and-more-7-super-expensive-sarees-worn-by-bollywood-divas-that-cost-in-lakhs/777792 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos