ITV Tenable: How Warwick Davis Became The Most Profitable Supporting Actor Of All Time





Warwick Davis has been around for what seems like an eternity, whether he's appearing in the movies, Ricky Gervais' comedy series, or more recently as host of the popular Tenable daytime quiz show on ITV. But what you might not know is that Warwick is the highest-grossing supporting actor of all time, which means the movies he's been in have made more money than any other. supporting actor – and he beat some stiff competition to win this accolade. . The total amount of money made by Warwick films is frankly unimaginable of 10.4 billion in just 18 films. READ MORE: Love Island host Laura Whitmore shares her outfit for tonight's episode and fans desperately want to know what's on her feet



In third place on the list is John Ratzenberger, who is known for appearing in all Pixar movies and has appeared in 36 films so far, but his movies have only grossed * 8.3 billion. Samuel L. Jackson and Andy Serkis are also in the top ten for supporting cast, but none come close to Warwick's total. The main reason for Warwick's place at the top is his involvement in both the Star Wars franchise and the Harry Potter franchise, two of the highest grossing film series of all time. He also starred in Maleficent 2, The Chronicles of Narnia and Labyrinth alongside David Bowie.





He made his comedy debut when his mother noticed that people under four feet were in demand for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Star Wars-mad Warwick was enthusiastic and got the role of an extra as one of the bear-like creatures called Ewoks, later promoted to play their leader Wicket when the regular actor fell ill. From his involvement in movies and television over the years, Warwick, now 51, is now said to have a net worth of 5.75 million – don’t forget he’s been playing since he was 11. ! Away from the cameras, Warwick has a great family life at home with his wife Samantha, 50, whom he met while working on the film Willow in 1987.





(Image: ITV)

The couple married in 1991 and have since had four children, although tragically two of their sons Lloyd and George died shortly after their birth due to complications from various dwarf conditions. Their two other children, Annabelle and Harrison, have now grown up with Anabelle, 24, herself a TV star in CBBC’s The Dumping Ground where she plays Sasha Bellman. Harrison, 18, appeared alongside his father as one of Gringots’ goblins in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Warwick, who has a rare form of dwarfism shared by each of his children, also co-founded the Little People UK charity in 2012 to support people with dwarfism and their families. You can watch Tenable at 3pm on weekdays on ITV or catch up on the ITV hub.

