“Good Omens”: Neil Gaiman Amazon Drama Set for Season 2





Amazon has commissioned a second season of “Good Omens,” the comedic fantasy drama produced by Neil Gaiman based on the work of revered British novelist Terry Pratchett. David Tennant, of “Dr. Who” and “Broadchurch” fame, is back in his slot machine, as is Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex”, “Quiz”). The duo will reprise their roles as angel Aziraphale ( Sheen) and demon Crowley (Tennant) The “unlikely duo” are billed as “teaming up to save the world from the apocalypse,” according to Amazon. The first season aired in 2019. The six-episode second season will begin filming in Scotland later this year, but no premiere date has been confirmed. “Good Omens” is based on the 1990 novel of the same name which was a collaboration between Pratchett, the prolific writer who created the “Discworld” fantasy novel series and Gaiman. “Good Omens” is in part a dark parody of the 1976 film “The Omen” and other horror fictions involving similar themes of the birth of Satan’s child. The second season will take the storyline beyond the material of the 1990 novel. Gaïman said that he and Pratchett, who died in 2015 at the age of 66, have spoken often about how they would handle a TV adaptation of “Good Omens.” “It’s been thirty-one years since ‘Good Omens’ was published, which means thirty-two years have passed since Terry Pratchett and I were lying in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room during a World Fantasy Convention, and have prepared the sequel. I was able to use pieces from the Good Omens sequel – that’s where our angels come from. Terry isn’t there anymore, but when he was there we talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens’ and where the story goes, ”said Gaiman. Season 2 finds the angel and demon living among mortals in London’s Soho “when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery,” according to Amazon. Season 1 was released in May 2019. “Personally, I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to save itself, are they,” Sheen said. “If David and I manage not to fall out too much this time around, there might even be a chance to end it.” Tennant said, “The return of ‘Good Omens’ is great news for me, personally. As I rework with Michael and repeat Neil’s wonderful words. It’s probably less good for the universe because it means almost certainly there will be a new existential threat to deal with, but, you know, swings and roundabouts. Gaiman will once again be executive producer and co-showrunner with executive producer Douglas

Mackinnon, who will also return to directing. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Prods. ‘ Josh Cole will also be executive producer. Finnemore will be co-writer alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios produces with BBC Studios Prods., The Blank Corp. and Narrativa, the production company Pratchett launched in 2012. “Taking ‘Good Omens’ to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me. And with the return of Michael Sheen and David Tennant as Aziraphale and Crowley, we do have an angel and a devil on our side, ”Mackinnon said.

