Actor Charles Shaughnessy takes the stage in Maine





OGUNQUIT, Maine In a strange parallel universe, Charles Shaughnessy never aspired to be an actor, never appeared as Shane Donovan in Days of Our Lives, never rose to worldwide fame playing the suave Maxwell Sheffield on the hit sitcom The Nanny. Instead, he spent his professional life as a lawyer. In fact, it almost happened. As a young man in England, Shaughnessy was studying law at Cambridge when he realized he much preferred to try and make a living as an actor. I thought I could make a career out of it, he laughs. But I never dreamed that I would end up in America to do a soap opera. And a sitcom. And Spamalot. I mean, this is all just crazy. It might be crazy, but it sure is fun. Shaughnessey now plays King Arthur in Ogunquit Playhouses production of Spamalot, the musical adapted from Monty Python and The Holy Grail. It’s a joy, he said. The theater is the spiritual home. That’s what I like. The theater is his passion, but television has made him famous. It chronicles how star Fran Drescher, at the height of The Nannys’ popularity, attempted to distance himself from fans and stardom by going on vacation to a remote part of the South Pacific. She ended up on an island near Tonga. As she rowed off the ship, she saw all the natives on the beach going nanny! Nanny! And she noticed that all of the huts had satellite dishes. Even there they picked up the nanny. Watch both parts of our interview with Shaughnessy, who is an endearing and likeable guy. In the first he mainly talks about Spamalot, in the second mostly The Nanny. Ogunquit Playhouse is taking off productions in 2021: RELATED: Painfully Calm Summer Rolls Over Ogunquit Playhouse RELATED: Here’s a Remarkable Trip to Baxter State Park. Don’t miss it.

