How data science can make Hollywood more diverse

Hollywood has a diversity problem, and Professor Kartik Hosanagar on Wharton’s operations, information and decisions wants to use data science to solve it.

Inspired by his lifelong passion for storytelling and filmmaking, Hosanagar launched Jump shot, a startup to help Hollywood create more inclusive content by leveraging data to show industry leaders that audiences crave a wider range of portrayals. The company also serves as an incubator for diverse and unknown talents.

However you measure it, the industry has not been particularly inclusive, Hosanagar said in an interview with the Wharton Business Daily radio show on SiriusXM. (Listen to the podcast above.) There is a cost to audiences, which are stuck in the sequel culture, and the lack of fresh, original stories. What I was trying to do was really turn things around. Used data to uncover new voices and stories, not just wait for Hollywood agents to find out.

The film and television industry has come under intense scrutiny in recent years for its lack of representation at all levels, from the on-screen actors to the writers, producers and directors behind it. McKinsey & Company released a report in March that determined Hollywood could make a An additional $ 10 billion per year whether it addresses persistent racial inequalities, and Study 2020 de Nielsen criticized streaming, broadcast and cable TV for its lack of black, Hispanic, Asian and other under-represented identities.

Hosanagar, who is also director of the faculty of Whartons AI for business, does not believe that Hollywood is rooted in its old ways out of obvious bias. The industry, as it becomes more and more a big business, has become more and more risk averse, so there is an addiction to doing what has always worked in the past, he said. . Our big a-ha moment was recognizing that there are other ways to reduce the risk of stories and storytellers, and the data is extremely good for that.

Develop global talent

The Jumpstarts approach is threefold. First, the team uses algorithms to leverage social media platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, and Wattpad for hobbyist creators who post promising content: stories and videos with good production value, emotional engagement. high and global outlook. The company also performs data-driven audience testing to lay the foundation for selling content. Jumpstart can poll tens of thousands of people at a time to gauge their reaction, which is predictive of success.

Second, Jumpstart offers a support network for undiscovered talent. For six weeks, content creators meet on a video call to share their work, offer critical commentary, and build trust.

We know that a good idea alone is not enough, Hosanagar said. We have to develop them in the right way, so we invite them to incubators where there is a cohort of creators.

Third, the company connects the creators of content and data with people in the industry who can open doors. According to its website, its list of partners includes Disney India, WME, Oscar-winning producer Lawrence Bender, Emmy-winning producer Shelby Stone and others.

Hosanagar has first-hand experience with the closed doors of Hollywood. He’s an academic and an entrepreneur, but he’s always loved to tell stories. Ten years ago, he was writing a screenplay and showing it to several producers.

Many of them liked the script, but they weren’t sure they could get a script from a new writer / director to the best financiers and actors in the business, he recalls. I understood what they were saying and returned to my data interests. But over the years, I’ve heard from many successful screenwriters and directors say that it took them 15 years to break through, or that it was hard to assess content or talent before they were huge. . That’s when I realized that, for the most part, Hollywood is an old boy’s club and all decisions are made on gut or personal networks.

He said data science can solve the problem of the diversity of industries in a way that benefits both the bottom line and the demands of a global audience.

Hollywood is well aware that they want to bring in new voices, new storytellers. They just don’t know how to do it without taking big risks, he said. We’re kind of bringing Hollywood to the second phase.