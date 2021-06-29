David Frost seems to shed light on Elton Johns’ concerns about visas for European musicians | Brexit

David Frost, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, risked the wrath of Elton John and the wider music industry when he appeared to mock the singers pushing for the controversial visa issue.

The singer, he told MPs, had hits long before the UK became a member state of the European Union.

Lord Frost was appearing before a select committee questioned about the lack of arrangements between the UK and the EU that would allow musicians and performers to work freely across Europe.

There has been a prolonged blame game between the UK and the EU on the issue. As politicians have argued, desperate musicians have pointed out that their livelihoods remain in jeopardy.

John has been vocal on the subject, stigmatizing the Philistines in government. He told the Observer: I am furious at what the government did when Brexit happened. They have nothing planned for the entertainment industry, and not just for musicians, actors and filmmakers, but for the teams, the dancers, the people who make their living going to Europe.

It’s a nightmare. For young people who are starting a career, it is crucifying.

Frost has personally met with John to discuss the matter. I had a good conversation with Elton John, Lord Frost told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee on Tuesday.

Elton John said he was furious with what the government did when Brexit happened. Photograph: Matt Crossick / PA

Obviously it was helpful to hear directly. I can’t help but notice that its first successes took place before the UK even became a member of the European Union, so I think there is probably more at stake here than pure rules in the world. within the then European Community.

Talent is important and that is why we support our talented creative industries.

SNP culture spokesman John Nicolson accused Frost of take a completely free shot at John. He said the EU has entered into a number of visa waiver agreements with governments, which means a musician from Tonga has better access to work in Europe than UK musicians.

The reality is you have sacrificed a $ 6 billion industry and its workers for the fanaticism of the anti-free trade Brexit movement.

Frost argued that musicians could work visa-free but with time limits in 17 EU countries, and his colleagues at the Ministry of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports were working to relax the requirements for visa for seven other countries.

He called on musicians and their representative bodies to help the government persuade different countries to relax visa requirements.

Senior European sources said the UK had made no approach to Brussels to remove the work visa and other barriers for musicians, actors and other creatives after Brexit.

Part of the solution could be pan-European, but bilateral agreements between different countries may also be necessary.

Over 1,000 artists support a music industry campaign, #LetTheMusicMove, pushing for a reduction in touring costs and bureaucracy.

Reacting to Frost’s appearance before MPs, the campaign said the session would do little to allay growing concerns.

As we continue to suffer the catastrophic impacts of Covid, many are now desperate by the worrisome lack of urgency for governments to tackle a range of Brexit bureaucracy and costs that will make touring the EU nearly prohibitive. and heavy.

He said the UK fishing industry, € 1 billion, had received € 23 million to adjust to the new bureaucracy. As it stands, our world-beating $ 6 billion music industry is drying up. It sounds like a total abdication of responsibility.