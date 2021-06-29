Half-yearly review 2021: from Salman Khans Radhe to Janhvi Kapoors Roohi, 7 Bollywood Biggies who disappointed us this year (last exclusive)

The year 2021 may have seen limited films released thanks to the still ongoing pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some good ones. Or the bad ones. Whether it’s theatrical or live OTT releases, 2021 has seen its fair share of good and bad Bollywood releases. In the latter’s case, there are quite a few, one of them being a highly publicized Salman Khan release that came out on Eid day.Ratsasan, Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi and more – 9 Upcoming Akshay Kumar Movies You Should Know About!

Since we have almost half of this damn year (thanks, stupid Coronavirus!), Let’s look at the Seven Big Bollywood who came out this year and let us down.

The power

Vidyut Jammwal in The Power

At this time and time, we still have the audacity to rip off Hollywood classics, the case in question being this slanderous remake of The Godfather. Yes, it was a delayed release but that doesn’t dilute the transgressiveness. Plus, the movie doesn’t even offer much room for Vidyut Jammwal’s action chops to impress. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, The power is streaming on Zee5.The Power Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan Engage in Tedious Power Play in Mahesh Manjrekars Tepid Remake of The Godfather.

The girl on the train

Parineeti Chopra in The Girl on the Train

The novel was a decent book, the Hollywood adaptation even more correct. If you expected the Bollywood remake to make things better, you might not really know how things work here. By removing subplots from the novel that actually flesh out the characters, the Hindi remake relies far too much on Parineeti Chopra’s star power to help cut through the mystery, but ends up being a forgettable thriller.The girl on the train airs on Netflix.The Girl on the Train movie review: Parineeti Chopras Netflix Thriller is a shallow remake with a surprise ending.

Roohi

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in Roohi

A sort of sequel to the sleep hit Street, Roohi is a horror comedy that involves the talents of Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The movie is funny in places, mostly thanks to Rao and Sharma’s chemistry, but loses speed as the actors try to figure out how to control the mind. If the ending is brilliant, the rest of the third act is disappointing. Roohi airs on Netflix.

Bombay Saga

Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham and Suniel Shetty in Mumbai Saga

Sanjay Gupta attempted to reinvent the gangster genre in Bollywood with this multi-star film, directed by John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. The problem is that it also retains most of the dated tropes of the genres, turning a weak narrative that feels like a rehash of the genres. Lokhandwala shooting and Shooting in Wadala.Bombay Saga airs on Amazon Prime Video.

The big bull

Abhishek Bachchan in The Great Bull

Kookie Gulati’s account of the rise and fall of the infamous late Harshad Mehta (fictional) might have escaped some criticism, especially for Abhishek Bachchan’s half-baked performance, had it not been for reference. Unfortunately for the film, it comes weeks after the world was already in awe of Hansal Mehta’s series. 1992 scam and the performance of Prateik Gandhi. The big bull airs on Disney + Hotstar.The Big Bull movie review: Abhishek Bachchan growls and pushes his way through this weak tale of Harshad Mehta scam history.

time

Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe

Salman Khan’s biggie saw a limited theatrical release and also a direct OTT release. The remake of the Korean thriller Outlaw, this Prabhu Deva film transforms what was a gritty saga into a piece of Bhai worship, where he dances, fights, and awkwardly romances a clearly younger Disha Patani. And the less sad about those fake abs, the better. Radhe: your most wanted Bhai is streaming on Zee5.Radhe movie review: Salman Khan and Disha Patanis, the deaf remake of The Outlaws is terribly dated!

Sardar Ka Grandson

Arun Kapoor and Rakul Preet in Sardar Ka Petitson

To be fair, Sardar ka grandson has a heartwarming premise of a grandson trying to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish to see her home she left in Lahore before the score. Neena Gupta is good as always, and there are some beautiful scenes between her and Arjun Kapoor. What lets the movie down is the predictable premise and very practical writing. Sardar ka Grandson is streaming on Netflix.

