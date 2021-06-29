Hollywood Italian Raos does not close, despite reports to the contrary





For nearly eight years, Hollywood restaurant Raos has been a constant supplier of homemade Italian cuisine, replicating a menu imported from its original (and unattainable) location in New York City. The Los Angeles version of the restaurant, there’s another in Las Vegas as well as the Hollywood media district, has long been a favorite with celebrities and locals alike, thanks to its generous portions and intimate setting. This month, however, a report released by Los Angeles Magazine in the press seemed to indicate that Raos would leave for good, a victim of the redevelopment of the post-COVID-19 era. Except it might not really be the case. Representatives of the restaurant who spoke to Eater said the article, which does not appear online, but can be seen below, misrepresented the facts; Raos, they say, has every intention of staying in Hollywood for the duration of 2021, and possibly until 2022. The LA Mag The report was correct that Raos would eventually leave the property to make way for a large commercial development planned for the area, they say, but not for some time. Additionally, the team says they are dedicated to finding a new building for Raos somewhere in the Los Angeles area well ahead of the upcoming official shutdown date. While we have yet to find a new home, we are actively researching the perfect location for Raos in Southern California and will remain open in our current space until the end of this year and into 2022, said the Landlord Frank Pellegrino Jr. Representatives say Raos has done well over the past eight years, and has received a good offer to vacate the lease in order to make room for the new development. The Hollywood location opened on a stretch of Seward Avenue that didn’t have much synergy with other businesses at the time, although in recent years the surrounding media district has exploded with the development, in part thanks to the boom in streaming and tech companies that have opened offices in the region. Although Raos remains one of the only restaurants in the neighborhood, the neighborhood has gained many notable spots in recent years, from Petit Trois et Trois Mec in the southwest to Tartine, the new Hollywood hangout of Gigis and Sightglass over the past few years. ‘Where is. As for the timing overall, fans of the Italian restaurant will have at least six months, and likely more, to eat fried mozzarella, meatballs and veal parmesan before Raos takes his next step. . Either way, reps say, the brand plans to announce a new location when it can, with the intention of keeping Raos in Los Angeles for a long time.

