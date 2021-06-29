Entertainment
Oromo Student Union hosts long-awaited annual cultural celebration – The Minnesota Daily
Five months later than usual, the students come together to present a multitude of talents, cultural exhibits and tributes dedicated to the late Hachalu Hundessa.
Unable to host Oromo Night in February as usual due to COVID-19, the Oromo Student Union (OSU) board of directors had to adjust plans for its annual cultural celebration upon approval in March. Their flexibility and willingness to adapt to restrictions and loosened obstacles along the way led to an event filled with colorful displays of Oromo culture, encompassing its complex nature in various ways through OSU participation and community members.
Oromo Night 2021 was a celebration of Oromo culture consisting of dance, music, storytelling and tributes to the late Oromo musician and activist Hachalu Hundessa. Hundessa, killed in June last year, was known for his protest songs and revered by many members of the Oromo community, especially young people.
Due to a lack of university funding and minimal budget, OSU’s board had to get creative in figuring out how to make Oromo Night run in its entirety. Help from community sponsors like Adama Restaurant, a Columbia Heights joint specializing in Oromo, Ethiopian and East African cuisine, helped fund the event’s festivities.
We achieved this through the theme of the night Hachalu Hundessa, said Leensa Ahmed, president of OSU. We made sure the timeline falls around one year. He symbolized strength and his music resonated with young people. This is the reason why we continue to organize these cultural events.
It took a village for Oromo Night to happen this year, with many hours spent choreographing dances, selecting music, making mini documentaries, writing and performing skits, selecting outfits for the fashion show, hand painting the accessories used and spending many days rehearsing. all.
While the OSU Board of Directors all played a role in the event, OSU Secretary Meea (Miaa) Mosissa held various roles in the planning months leading up to it.
Meea does it all, said Nahili Abdullahi, OSU communications coordinator. He has carried us on his back for the past few weeks.
As a choreographer, dancer and screenwriter, among others, Mosissa has really touched on everything. His dedication to the Oromo community is fierce, but he remains humble in the way he serves them.
I wanted this show to be an example, Mosissa said. Sort of bad for you, you come out for me thing. It is important that everyone sees everyone coming out to support each other.
According to Mosissa, what he wants from events such as Oromo Night, aside from general awareness of Oromo culture, is to encourage community members to continue to come forward for each other. He wants to change the culture so that the members of the community come together for more than one night a year.
Hope people learn more about the culture and pay more attention to who we are, Ahmed said, hoping people take advantage of the event.
Operating on Oromo time, as Mosissa calls it, community members slowly but steadily infiltrated St. Paul’s Student Center in the hours before events began at around 6 a.m. By the time the lights went out, the seats in the theater were almost filled with friends, family and community impatient for Oromo Night.
The OSU Board of Directors, on stage in an assortment of coordinated blush-toned outfits, started the evening with introductions before starting with Jirra de Hundessa. The song played through the speakers, the lyrics displayed on the screen and the voices of the crowd quickly resonated with the echoes of the chorus. Some members of the audience danced and rocked in their seats as they sang.
The energy among the crowd stayed high all night. Throughout the performances, cheers and applause erupted from the audience.
Oromo Night is a solidification of our community identity, Mosissa said. We are often overshadowed by a larger Ethiopian identity. The purpose of having events like this is to show that we are Oromo.
