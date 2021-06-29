Somy Ali: The pandemic has exacerbated domestic violence for the LGBTQI community | Bollywood





The abuse has always been there, but the pandemic has only made things worse for people in the LGBTQ community, said actress Somy Ali, who has dedicated herself to helping victims of human trafficking and domestic violence within the gay community. We have received an absolutely unprecedented volume of calls for my organization, No More Tears, from people in the LGBTQ community regarding domestic violence during the pandemic. Mainly because everyone was locked up, Ali reveals, adding: They were losing their jobs, struggling to pay their bills and all of these issues made one partner violent, hence the perpetrator while the other was the victim. In a hurry to talk about it in detail, the Anth the actor shares, I wouldn’t consider the pandemic to be the sole cause of their partner’s physical abuse. But I think it certainly added fuel to the fire considering that you are with the person 24/7 and drinking or even engaging is drug use. Ali recalls a shocking incident of a young boy raped by four men, whom she met in April 2020, which left her horrified. After the 20-year-old revealed himself to his parents, his parents threw him out of their house. While on the street at 2 a.m. in Miami, a trafficker approached him and told him he would give him accommodation and food. Then this young man was drugged and raped by four men. This is called breaking them in the world of human trafficking because they are now held by the traffickers, she said, adding that he is now in therapy with them. The 45-year-old feels frustrated when she encounters the stigma that is still attached to the queer community. It’s so sad that there are so many countries where not only can members of the gay community be killed for who they really are, but they just can’t love and marry who they want to spend the rest with. of their life. It’s heartbreaking, she says. Now, she hopes that the cinema will take the responsibility of breaking stereotypes, because it still does not do enough. I want to see a movie about a same sex couple who are madly in love and expose the obstacles they have to face just in order to be able to love each other. I would love to see someone as talented as Alia Bhatt play a role where she is madly in love with a woman. It’s time to break the stigma of the ignorant / uneducated, she signed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/somy-ali-pandemic-has-made-domestic-abuse-worse-for-lgbtqi-community-101624994598622.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos