‘Machete’ man Danny Trejo writes about redemption, Hollywood and its taco empire in new memoir – Daily News

The life of Danny Trejos has always been an open book.

The actor, restaurateur and music industry executive has long spoken openly about his past life as a criminal, his time in prison, and his unlikely rise to Hollywood as a prolific actor.

Now he’s written all of those stories in a memoir called Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood, which is available in both English and Spanish editions on July 6 through Atria Books.

The book covers all aspects of his life including his time in prison, his sobriety, his family, his acting career, his record label, his chain of restaurants until the city of LA pays homage to him. with official recognition of Danny Trejo Day last year. .

And putting everything on paper was therapeutic for the actor.

It was kind of a cleanse for me, really. I always believed that people were as sick as their secrets. The secrets you have is how fucked up you are. Since I released that book, I’ve been the most relaxed I’ve ever been, said Trejo, who will be discussing his book on July 11 at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

Co-written with fellow actor and friend Donal Logue, Trejo had more than enough stories to choose from for his memoir.

Oh, there may be a book two. There are so many stories, especially what happened in prison, Trejo said.

He devotes much of the book to chronicle the years he spent behind bars for drugs and various other crimes. He says it was important to him because he hopes to reach a particular audience.

I think this book is for anyone who wants to read it, but my audience is also people like me. Guys who are lost and don’t even know why. Guys who are so angry that they don’t understand why no one wants to approach them. But I think anyone can relate to that, Trejo said.

I think it gives people the courage to reveal their secrets and move on, he said of his 271 page book.

Los Angeles Rams actor and fan Danny Trejo wears an Arron Donald # 99 jersey during the Los Angeles Rams mini camp at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Road to redemption

Trejo, who was born in Maywood in 1944, spent time in juvenile camps before eventually landing in Soledad and San Quentin state prisons.

Trejo began taking 12-step programs while serving his sentence and eventually got sober and went on to work as an addiction counselor. This led to a call in 1985 on the set of the movie Runaway Train to advise one of the cast.

He was clean and understated, but he still had his badass appearance and bragging, which paid off when he was noticed by the director wanting to put him in the movie as an extra.

From there, it’s a career any actor would dream of with hundreds of film and television roles, although he’s best known for tough-guy roles such as a knife-throwing assassin in Desperado. and a former Mexican federal named Machete in Machete and Spy. Children’s series.

It is by telling the stories of his life that Trejo hopes to get his message across.

“This book is about redemption. The best that has happened to me, Holmes, is the direct result of helping someone else. And I know someone is going to read this book and say, ‘My God, that’s exactly what happened to me,’ ”he said.

And although he has had an enviable acting career, Trejo doesn’t make a fuss when he talks about Hollywood in the book, questioning the veracity of a famous Mexican mafia movie based on a story. true. He writes that he’s known as a “repairman” who could help solve problems off-set, such as when he had to step in after a fired extra threatened a director’s family. He describes being labeled as the villain with tattoos.

But since this book is about redemption, Trejo ends his memoir with his role as a restaurateur, which began in 2016 when he opened the first Tacos from Trejo in Los Angeles.

And he talks about the day the city he loves loved him back when the Los Angeles City Council declared January 31, 2020 to be Danny Trejo Day, which still makes the actor laugh a little.

It still doesn’t make sense, it’s a joke, Holmes, he said with a big laugh, referring to Danny Trejo Day.

I think from this book people are going to find out that I’m just an ordinary guy who had a lot of secrets and one day woke up in the movies, he said.

