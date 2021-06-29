Zola review: Twitter? I hardly know her!

It’s mostly a business trip. Stefani and Zola are both exotic dancers. For company, they have Stefanis’ boyfriend, Derrek (Nicholas Braun, familiar to Succession fans like Cousin Greg), a soft doofus with a chinstrap beard and an inside out baseball cap. Their driver is a man Stefani introduces as his roommate. He changes his accent and names the end credits only identifying him as X and because he’s played by the endlessly inventive and incredibly charismatic Colman Domingo, you may find yourself watching him up close and hoping all hell is back. soon every time he walks away.

Zola has other reasons to keep an eye on him and wish him a complete retreat from his life. Stefani may be unpredictable and not entirely honest, but X, who turns out to be in charge of the weekend activities, operates on a whole new level of cunning and threat. He also turns out to be the pimp Stefanis, with an armed girlfriend (Sophie Hall) waiting for him in Florida. The agenda for making money soon shifts from striptease to prostitution, and Zola is dismayed to find her services advertised on the internet alongside her friends.

She draws a firm line, refusing to turn the towers and instead becoming deputy director of Stefanis and de facto Madame setting prices, choosing selfies, greeting customers and collecting the money. Zola is categorically not the story of the victimization of her protagonists, even though she is duped, prevented from returning home and sometimes threatened with violence. Rather, she’s the disbelieving witness, astute narrator, and resilient hero of what might otherwise have been a sad little anecdote.

Is it more than that? Yes and no. There is something dishonest about this movie, a refusal to name the issues it plays for, as if the filmmakers don’t know how much or what kind of fun they want the audience or the characters to have.

Bravo and Harris get things done quickly, orchestrating twists and turns and digressions in a way that both captures the stop-and-go rhythms of Zolas’ experience and replicates the syncopated and fragmented attention of Twitter himself. even. At one point, they appear in an alternate film within the movie, taken from Reddit, which offers Stefanis’ perspective, with Keogh in understated clothing and a chaste ponytail pretending to be the aggrieved innocent. The sex is conveyed in cinematic shorthand, including a montage of the client’s genitals with appropriate commentary.