Zola review: Twitter? I hardly know her!
Is it as good as the book? is a question movie critics hear often, whether the book in question is a Harry Potter adventure or something more intellectual. Is it as good as tweets? is new, at least to this film critic, and in Zola’s case, it opens up a surprisingly interesting avenue of inquiry. Tweets may or may not be literature, but as a medium of storytelling, Twitter has its own integrity, pace, and aesthetic that pose distinctive challenges for the film adaptation.
In any case, that’s what interested me. I should also note that this is a movie about strippers.
Directed by Janicza Bravo (Lemon) from a screenplay she wrote with Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play), Zola is adapted from a thread that galvanized Twitter in 2015, when he was a little less dominated by expressions of politics. contempt and moral self-righteousness than it currently is. There was more room for crazy stories, and on October 27 of the same year, AZiah King began publishing the profane, hair-raising and at times hilarious tale of a poorly-performed Florida excursion that involved sex work, gun games, and a very problematic foe. (His thread became the subject of a Rolling Stone article, which Zola also attributes as a source.)
So I met this white bitch at Hooters, wrote King (also called Zola) in the second tweet. I was his waitress! In the movie, the restaurant’s name has been changed, and the customer, called Stefani, is played by Riley Keough with hair extensions and a slightly demented smile. Zola, played with more reserve by Taylour Paige, is charmed by Stefanis’ bubbly manner and nonstop heart emojis fly across the screen to assert their bond and accepts an impromptu weekend getaway to Tampa.
It’s mostly a business trip. Stefani and Zola are both exotic dancers. For company, they have Stefanis’ boyfriend, Derrek (Nicholas Braun, familiar to Succession fans like Cousin Greg), a soft doofus with a chinstrap beard and an inside out baseball cap. Their driver is a man Stefani introduces as his roommate. He changes his accent and names the end credits only identifying him as X and because he’s played by the endlessly inventive and incredibly charismatic Colman Domingo, you may find yourself watching him up close and hoping all hell is back. soon every time he walks away.
Zola has other reasons to keep an eye on him and wish him a complete retreat from his life. Stefani may be unpredictable and not entirely honest, but X, who turns out to be in charge of the weekend activities, operates on a whole new level of cunning and threat. He also turns out to be the pimp Stefanis, with an armed girlfriend (Sophie Hall) waiting for him in Florida. The agenda for making money soon shifts from striptease to prostitution, and Zola is dismayed to find her services advertised on the internet alongside her friends.
She draws a firm line, refusing to turn the towers and instead becoming deputy director of Stefanis and de facto Madame setting prices, choosing selfies, greeting customers and collecting the money. Zola is categorically not the story of the victimization of her protagonists, even though she is duped, prevented from returning home and sometimes threatened with violence. Rather, she’s the disbelieving witness, astute narrator, and resilient hero of what might otherwise have been a sad little anecdote.
Is it more than that? Yes and no. There is something dishonest about this movie, a refusal to name the issues it plays for, as if the filmmakers don’t know how much or what kind of fun they want the audience or the characters to have.
Bravo and Harris get things done quickly, orchestrating twists and turns and digressions in a way that both captures the stop-and-go rhythms of Zolas’ experience and replicates the syncopated and fragmented attention of Twitter himself. even. At one point, they appear in an alternate film within the movie, taken from Reddit, which offers Stefanis’ perspective, with Keogh in understated clothing and a chaste ponytail pretending to be the aggrieved innocent. The sex is conveyed in cinematic shorthand, including a montage of the client’s genitals with appropriate commentary.
The original Twitter thread, loaded with exclamation points and smileys, was intended to elicit astonishment and disbelief. Wait what? Certainly not! Zola, for all his displays of frankness and bravado, both intellectualizes and literalizes what could have happened this weekend, and mutes the brutal poetry of Kings’ voice. Plot points and images are presented as essay prompts, prompting you to reflect on some of the pressing and fashionable topics of the day: white privilege; cultural appropriation; the male gaze; girl-boss feminism; sex work and commodity fetishism under late capitalism; Florida, man.
And maybe also that staple of the English class: the unreliable narrator. It’s not that Zola is a liar, we see what she sees, and there’s no one else here who we can trust so much that the film is reluctant to explore her motivations and emotions, this which has the effect of undermining its credibility. Paige shows a flicker of fear or a flare of impatience at times, but Zolas ‘insistence on Zolas’ stoic and capable common sense puts other potentially more complicated possibilities out of reach. How did she fall in love with Stefanis? Did she want more from the experience than the money?
These questions involve judgments, and Zola, although he gestures toward satire and black Florida, lacks a coherent tone or point of view. There’s a lot of drama and a few grudges mostly due to Derrek, who is jealous, anxious, and downright pathetic but not a lot of intrigue or honest emotion. I guess if that’s what you’re looking for, you better stick to Twitter.
Zola
Classified R. Uh, yeah. Duration: 1h30. In theaters.
