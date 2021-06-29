List of Midlands Independence Day Celebrations | Colombia





Independence Day is approaching this weekend and families in the Midlands are expecting a celebration. The following is a list of local events that take place over the weekend to celebrate July 4th. City of Lexington: The City of Lexington will hold its Independence Day celebration on Friday. The 246th Army Band will give a concert from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a fireworks display will follow. Attendees can tune into 93.1 The LAKE FM to listen to patriotic music during the fireworks display. Best viewing areas include the Icehouse Amphitheater, Main Street restaurants, Lexington Square Park, Lexington Veterans Monument, and any public parking lot in downtown Lexington. Lexington County Pufferfish: Pufferfish baseball will host two celebratory nights starting Saturday when the team takes on Macon Bacon at 7 p.m. ET. The Blowfish will play Spartanburg on Sunday at 7 p.m. Fireworks will follow both matches. Segra Park: “Fireworks with the Phil“will take place on Saturday at Segra Park. The event is being organized in collaboration with the South Carolina Philharmonic to provide guests with an experience of music and fireworks.Doors open at 7 p.m. and start of the show at 8:30 p.m.Segra Park is a cashless venue and there is a clear bag policy in place. Town of Blythewood: The Town of Blythewood the annual July 4th event will take place at Doko Meadows Park on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Local food vendors will be on site andLuna Trix Arts Playground will provide entertainment for children. Performances by Mason Horne, Blues Deluxe and DB Bryant will fill the evening. Fireworks will also take place. Lake Murray: Ta Capital City / Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board will host a celebration on the lake on Saturday. The festivities will begin with a parade of boats on the theme“Proud to be American.” Fireworks will be fired from Dreher Island and Spence Island at dusk. South Carolina State Museum: SCSM will offer free entry for veterans and active duty military personnel on Saturday and Sunday. The museum will operate fromfrom 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. To receive the latest information on local events, sign up for Cola Daily’s weekly events newsletter.

