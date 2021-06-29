5 Bollywood Horror Movies You Must Watch



Bollywood is legendary for corporate cinema, about the greatest drama and masala artists. However, the Hindi film industry has given the North American nation several gems over the years in a very similar genre. While horror doesn’t bring the simplest genre to the film industry, there will be films that will keep you awake for nights and invoke your belief in spirits and curses. These films transcend the generally funny costumes, the noise of creaking doors, the glaring scares or the creepy and eager characters. Some films have eschewed these tropes and instead gave the North American nation some intensely exciting and scary things. It once involved scaring audiences with spooky storylines, suspenseful sequences, and creepy background music.  Here are some of those Bollywood film industry horror movies that literally make sense and could fill every horror movie lover's hunger. 1.Tombbad (2018) This movie is clear to make it at the top of the list. It's a mythological adventure story with a mind-boggling chain story and spooky scenes. This film story binds you in front of the screen. fantastically compete and same incident. No absurd scenes, no stupid, unexpected ghost noise. Plot – Once a family builds a sanctuary for Hastar, a rarely revered monster, and tries to get their hands on their cursed wealth, they face dire consequences. Haunted -3D. This movie is a true horror flick with spooky jumps, creepy background effects, a history of criminal offenses, revenge, and a solid storyline. PLOT- The tale revolves around Rehan, a real estate agent who arrives in Shimla to sell a mansion believed to be haunted. After meeting a mysterious ragpicker, Rehan suffers attacks all night long while he stays at the mansion. In a lawsuit to prove that there are spirits inside, Rehan lands unsteady on a letter that reveals some violent incidents. Soon he finds himself sent back in time to undo the one act of violence that has led the mansion to become haunted for years. Equal (2018) It’s a supernatural horror film that supports a dark mythological theme. the construction of the spirit which softens with the humans, their alchemy and also their tenderness. Performance and forged roar. PLOT- A caring man tries to help Rukhsana, a chained lady in a hut who may be abused. However, he now realizes that things don’t seem to be what they appear to be. thirteen B (2009). The movie scares you with its concept (serial) killer. He was supporting a terribly different construction. NO scary faces, no excessive makeup and still one of the hottest horror movies. The plot and the execution are great. Plot- Manohar, with his family, moves into a brand new home on the thirteenth floor. However, their peace is disturbed by a spirit that uses the television as a medium to speak with them. The house is attached. (2017). Amazing movie and a Hindi horror movie that matches Hollywood standards of movies like The Conjuring and the Oculus. tons of thrills and spooky scenes with a captivating storyline. The movie is also shot fantastically in the realm of natural depression and there are some breathless shots. PLOT-Neurosurgeon Krishnakanth and his fellow Hindu deity welcome their new neighbors, whose eldest daughter Jenny has a crush on him. 