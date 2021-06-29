Spotlight on actor Jeff Lubin and Black Box PAC





(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) – After graduation, Jeffrey Lubin was looking for a way to continue the joy he was experiencing in his college improv troupe. He came across a flyer for adult improvisation classes at Black Box PAC, called the number, and it’s like they say, that’s it. I love the sense of community belonging and growth as an artist that I have experienced since arriving, says Lubin, from Bergen County. Lubin has been taking classes since 2018, starting with adult improvisation and moving to adult comedy. Last semester, Lubin worked on scenes from Sam Shepard’s one-act play Savage.Return Bog Beast Bait. I’m no stranger to watching and experiencing bizarre stories, but bringing them to life is another thing. Honestly, I can’t say if the guy is a jerk, a genius or just a raving madman, but as eccentric as his writing can be, it’s incredibly entertaining and liberating to play, ”Lubin said of Sam. Shepard. After seeing Lubins’ growth and hard work, the choice was obvious for him to reprise his role as Slim and star with professional actors in the Sam Shepard Play Festival theaters, according to teacher artist Michael Gardiner. He fully realized and unbelievably free all of the perfect ingredients for success in a Wild Shepard play. Jeff Lubin is the classic example of the power of theater and of theater education, ”says Gardiner. “His growth since he started taking improv classes at Black Box is tremendous. Last year, especially since taking the Adult Drama Workshop, his one-on-one work on his play and his experience as an intuitive audience member in all of Black Box’s cutting-edge theatrical productions, has left him opened the mind and broadened his analytical skills. Advertise with New Jersey Stage for $ 50 to $ 100 per month, click here for more information Lubin and Gardiner have worked together in several capacities. In addition to lessons, and now playing together, Gardiner has also helped Lubin develop his own play. I’m trying to put on a one-man show with the help of Mike Gardiner on my life titledI am autistic. So what?I don’t know when he’ll be ready, but I can’t wait to bring him on stage and am extremely grateful for his help. Black Box PAC is hoping to set up a Lubins Workshop soon – stay tuned for more! In the meantime, Lubin is happy to continue working with BBPAC in any capacity. I really feel like part of a family here, and I’m cultivating skills that I didn’t even know I had the basics of. I am so happy to be a part of the Black Box Performing Arts Center. The Sam Shepard Play Festival takes place July 8, 9, 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. ET. The Festival alternates between different one-act pieces by Shepard, with Lubin performing inReturn Bog Beast Baiton 9 and 11. Black Box Performing Arts Center is a non-profit theater located at 49 E Palisade Ave in Englewood. Tickets can be purchased atwww.BlackBoxPAC.com– please check the website for more information on courses for students of all ages! Photos: Jeff Lubin in Black Box Studios Adult Drama Class – Amy Lebovics Photography originally published: 06/29/2021



