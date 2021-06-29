Nigel Lythgoe to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star





HOLLYWOOD, CA TV producer Nigel Lythgoe will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Friday, commemorating a career that has spanned more than 50 years. Lythgoe’s star will be installed at 6258 Hollywood Blvd., and will be the 2,697th star on the Walk of Fame.

“Nigel Lythgoe has been dedicated to promoting the performing arts and is a mentor to many young artists seeking their dreams in the entertainment industry,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer. “We are delighted that this visionary talent is joining our Walk of Fame family.” During his career, Lythgoe produced “American Idol” and “Pop Idol”, and was also a regular judge on “So You Think You Can Dance”, which he created and produced by the director. Lythgoe himself won three Emmy Awards, while “So You Think You Can Dance” won 16 and “American Idol” won almost 70.

Born in Lancashire, England, but raised in Liverpool, Lythgoe started dancing at the age of just 11. He later became the sole person dancing, choreographing, directing and producing the Royal Variety Performance for the Queen of England, and worked with artists ranging from Bing Crosby to the Muppets. In 2007, he received the International Emmy Founders Award, presented by Lady Gaga in New York, in recognition of his mark on the television industry.

Lythgoe’s children Kristopher and Simon, along with Priscilla Presley, will also speak at the Walk of Fame All-Star presentation.

