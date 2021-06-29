Black Widow Review: A Movie That Does What Few Marvel Movies Can

Black Widow is a rare Marvel production, one that, while still very much tied to the rest of the sprawling franchise mythology, functions primarily as a standalone adventure, almost unable to put together a direct sequel. This is because the main character, the brainwashed assassin, has become an ingenious avenger played by Scarlett johansson, is dead in the timeline to the present of the Marvel movies. Black Widow is a sort of prequel and origin story, a robust and satisfying glimpse into a defining interlude in the life of Black Widows that almost, almost, manages to be entirely its own thing.

Which may be a slight praise, a jump above the low bar for the low-key storytelling that Marvel has set for itself. But at a time when even the best and most inventive Marvel properties are primarily the Disney + series WandaVisionended up playing as simple bridge content to something else, Black Widows relative isolation comes as a welcome change of pace. Of course, the company can’t resist some sort of synergy, but it really only happens in a post-credits streak. If not, Black Widow is simply a fun, at times poignant, globe-trotting adventure that puts a reliable character to good use and introduces her replacement in a pretty organic way.

Around 2016 Natasha Romanoff found herself on the run from the US government, the Avengers scattered to the winds after the calamitous events of (I’m pretty sure) Captain America: Civil War. How exactly she returned to lone wolf status doesn’t really matter. The film, made in a flint style by Cate shortland, quickly arranges Natasha with a new partner: another traumatized graduate of the compulsory Russian assassin school called the Red Room. Shes Yelena, a brutal and sarcastic badass played by the big one Florence pughan actor whose star quickly climbed one alluring screen tour after another. I had some concerns about an actor of his promise, lineup, and idiosyncratic tastes, getting projected into the Marvel Universe. But Pugh allays much of those worries (for now) with an agile and conscious foray into maximalism.

She and Johansson groove well, Johansson passing the batons (which are armed with electric charges) to a new recruit as she hangs up the suits and heads for career freedom. It’s a winning exchange, made even more so by the complicated and intriguing dynamic between Yelena and Natasha. As children, they were the accessory children of two Russian spies (David Harbors Alexei and Rachel Weiszs Melina) infiltrating the United States After the mission was completed, the two girls were returned to the Red Room program, the sweet and heartwarming domestic life they had in Ohio reduced to a tragic ruse. This lost existence still haunts them. Yelena wants the fantasy back, while Natasha seems to wish it had never happened.

In this psychological space, Shortland and the film writer, Eric Pearson (WandaVision writer Jac schaeffer and Ned benson receive credit for the story), find opportunities to reflect on issues of consent and bodily autonomy. These topics are presented allegorically and literally as comic book and sci-fi films impact the story. Shortland and his cast strike the right balance between humor and pathos, setting the scene for a particularly engaging and eerie scene in which the pseudo-family is reunited, relapsing into cozy and nagging feuds even while discussing the sinister and threatening things to the world that is going on. forced them to do domestic work to begin with.

When these threats become real and immediate, Shortland manifests the danger sharply. Its action scenes have both a gnarly, intimate crunch and a dizzying zoom-out sweep. The film is as exciting when its two people fight in a seedy Budapest apartment as it is when it has grown grand and fiery and born from the sky. The physics are different here than in other Marvel movies, more finely tuned to the harshness and weight of things. It all feels a little more real, I guess, even when Natasha performs superhuman feats of stamina and agility.

The pity of the movie, really, is that it wasn’t a Marvel movie at all. Divorced from his duties to the tradition of superheroes, Black Widow would still be a sufficiently skilled spy, confidently designed and dignified on his own terms. And yet it would not exist without the long and diligent work of Johansson and Kevin feiges project. Even a nifty genre film like this had to tie into the greatest PI of all to be made.

It’s also a little dark, perhaps, that Marvel was so determined to swap Natasha for such a similar (but younger!) New character, perhaps revealing the limits of the franchise’s ability to craft female heroes. . But I also understand. Natasha is (was?) A good character, and Pugh is a strong advocate for continuing that legacy. It’s unclear what’s in store for Yelena or any of the other shaggy people we meet in this movie (Weisz and Harbor courageously fulfill themselves as well). Maybe a lot; maybe just an ancillary job until they get their own show, say, 2027. Whatever happens to these collaborators in the bright and imminent future of Phase 4 and beyond, they’ll have to. minus that strong, effective film to point to whenever someone asks them what these capable people are doing while working for the machine.

More great stories from Vanity Show

An Exclusive Deep Dive Into Peter Jacksons The Beatles: Come Back

Joseph Fiennes on his Tale of the maids Destiny

The 10 best movies of 2021 (so far)

Jane Levy on the Zoeys Extraordinary Reading List Cancellation

Is Luca Pixars’ first gay movie?

How? ‘Or’ What Physical Got under Rose Byrnes’ skin

What is Bo Burnhams Inside Really try to say?

Simu Liu is ready to take on Marvel

From the archives: Jackie and Joan Collins, Queens of the road

Sign up for the HWD Daily newsletter for industry essentials and awards coverage, plus a special weekly edition of Awards Insider.