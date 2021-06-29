I love every part of this profession: Gashmeer Mahajani | Bollywood





Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, last seen in an OTT series Shrikant bashir, says he always wanted to be an actor. I remember being a movie buff since I was 14. I, along with my friends, watched almost all the movies available in the library near my home during this time. It was since then that I wanted to be part of the cinema in any capacity. That’s why I try my hand at directing, producing, choreographing and writing, says the Panipat actor. Gashmeer also runs a dance school. I love every part of this profession and want to experience it all. I continue to work on all aspects of filmmaking. This multitasking kicked in when I ran the room Tipping point and took him to the Prithvi Festival where he won almost all the awards. It was then that I knew I just loved this job. He’s been in Marathi cinema for a long time now and did a lot of work before his first Hindi project took place. My first Hindi break came with a movie, followed by Dongari ka raja and the TV show Anjaan with Ashutosh Gowarikers Panipat . But my best break was the OTT series Shrikant bashir it gave me so much in return and now I look forward to filming its second season. Hopefully that will be done and if thoda bhi delays hoga to mei khud hi produced karne ko tayaar hoon … (laughs), says the winner of the Marathi film award. By working in both industries, he says, when you watch Hindi movies or the work of other actors, your mind is conditioned in such a way that it continues to absorb traits and characteristics. It stays with you subconsciously until you can use it while playing something similar. So being a Marathi guy I still have some control over Hindi as I have deliberately worked a lot on my accent. Currently, Gashmeer is playing a North Belt character on an ongoing show. My character in the series Imlie is one of the closest characters I’ve played. Soon more work will happen as the situation improves, says the avowed fitness freak.

