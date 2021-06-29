Family Man actor Neeraj Madhav writes nostalgic note on ‘first crush’

Neeraj Madhav, who is best known for playing the role of Moosa Rehman in The Family Man, is currently preparing for the release of the Netflix series Feels like Ishq.

Actor Neeraj Madhav, who rose to fame after trying out the role of Moosa Rehman, an antagonist in Amazon Prime Videos The family man, shared her life experiences in a heartfelt article for Humans of Bombay, a popular Mumbai-based Facebook page. Neeraj’s post comes as he prepares for the release of the next romantic anthology series Feels like Ishq, which will be broadcast on the Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix India. Staying within the genre theme of the shows, the actor wrote about his first crush and shared his personal experiences when it comes to romantic relationships. He also shared three images of himself – a photo with his wife and child, a photo from his teenage years, and a photo similar to his look in the upcoming series. Feels like Ishq.

In his post, he recalled the time he met his first crush at school and described the emotions he felt for her. “I studied at a boys-only school, which meant I had little interaction with women. So dating someone was out of the question because I was awkward with girls. C was until grade 12 – that’s when I had my first crush, Neeraj wrote.

From smelling butterflies to endless smiles, he told how much he loved meeting her. “I met her at a coaching center; she was in a different lot. We passed each other at the water dispenser; I noticed her big brown eyes lined with kohl. They were so captivating. For the first time ever. , I smelled butterflies The rest of the day was blurry, but I remember smiling a lot, read the post.

Wallowing in nostalgia, Neeraj described her old-fashioned love affair. Every day, I looked forward to my classes. We didn’t talk to each other, but sometimes she would smile at me and I would turn into a red tomato! We got on buses from different stops, but I would wait at her stop until she left, then walk to mine. It was our little ritual. Some of my school friends waited with me and urged me to talk to him, but I couldn’t. So what followed was sheer embarrassment, ”he said.

However, he noted how things ended abruptly once he left class. He also noted how difficult it was to stay in touch, given that social media sites like Facebook were not available at those times. Neeraj wrote, “During this time I was training for a dance reality show. And so when I walked in I left my classes. My last day there was the last time I was there. At the time, there was no FB and I didn’t. I didn’t have a phone; there was no way to keep in touch. time I left town, but sometimes I thought of her.

And then once a girl called me. She didn’t say who she was, but she was aware of the shirt I wore to my farewells and my favorite restaurant in my hometown. I couldn’t confirm it but I knew it was her! Obviously, that didn’t turn out to be anything, “one read in an excerpt from the post.

After sharing a snippet of his personal experiences, he added that he has been married for 10 years now and the couple have a beautiful daughter. Drawing parallels between the emotions he felt for his first crush and his idea of ​​love now, The family man The actor wrote, Although I was amazed that as a teenager I felt such strong emotions for someone, love for me is no longer about butterflies but rather the feeling of coming home. .

Below the post, Neeraj said his post was a throwback to a time when love was simple and announced that the trailer for his upcoming Feels like Ishq project will be released on June 30. He also made it clear in the comments section that the story he shared was about his unsatisfied crush on school time, which he was talking about in the context of the Netflix series. However, he did mention that he was saving the story of his romantic relationship with his wife for another time.

