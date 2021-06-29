“Plaza Suite” announces its return to Broadway





Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will return to Broadway next year. The upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s play “Plaza Suite”, in which the actual couple will play a series of dysfunctional duets, is set to begin preview performances on February 25, 2022 at the Hudson Theater with an opening night slated for the March 28. . “We are delighted to finally be able to welcome audiences from Broadway to the Hudson Theater to see the celebration of Neil Simon of New York, New Yorkers and the wonderful way they fall in love,” Broderick and Parker said in a statement. “We just can’t wait. “ “Plaza Suite” was set to arrive on Broadway in March 2020, but the pandemic has delayed its opening night. Before COVID-19 disrupted the live theater industry, “Plaza Suite” performed sold out at the Emerson Colonia Theater in Boston in February 2020. John Benjamin Hickey directs “Plaza Suite”, a three-act play that tells the story of three couples (all played by Broderick and Parker) in New York’s famous Plaza Hotel. The show debuted on Broadway in 1968 and was adapted into a 1971 film starring Walter Matthau and Maureen Stapleton, as well as a 1987 TV movie starring Carol Burnett. “Plaza Suite” is not the first time that Broderick and Parker will share the stage. They once starred in a production of “How to be successful in business without really trying.” The show’s design team includes John Lee Beatty (decoration), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), Marc Shaiman (stage music) and Jim Carnahan (director casting). “Plaza Suite” is produced by Ambassador Theater Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.

