Here is the story of the legal battle by C Sankaran Nair which will be adapted into a Bollywood film by Karan Johar | Kochi News







The film is expected to be based on the book, The Affair that Shaken the Empire, written by Sankaran Nairs' great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat. Raghu is happy and proud that the revolutionary struggle of Sankaran Nairs, which changed the course of Indian history, is brought to light. It's time we started telling our own story, rather than relying on the UK version, where they made themselves benevolent administrators, says the retired banker and writer. Any news on Karan Johar's film is causing a stir, but it was a proud moment for Malayalis when filmmaker Karan Johar announced a new project earlier today on the dean of a famous Palakkad family, Chettur Sankaran Nair. The filmmaker noted that he was extremely excited and honored to support the film which will unravel the legendary legal battle Sankaran Nair waged against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The bravery of Sankaran Nairs sparked the struggle for freedom across the land and is a testament to the power to fight for the truth. In fact, it was while writing our story that Sankaran Nair faced a libel lawsuit. She was brought against his book Gandhi and Anarchy, in which he held Punjab governor Michael ODwyer responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which around 400, from a large group of peaceful protesters, died in a shootout. . When he refused to withdraw the book at ODwyers' request, a case was brought against him in the Court of King's Bench in London in 1922.

Sankaran Nair, Advocate General of the Madras Presidency and the only Malayali President of the Indian National Congress was also the only Indian on the Viceroys Executive Council, from whom he resigned after the massacre. It was not too difficult to get the precise historical details of the case. I had the opportunity to tell my father and my grandfather about it. Also, Sankaran Nair had written an autobiography, and his sons-in-law Madhavan Nair and former KPS Ambassador Menon had written about him, so we had files at home. Indian and British newspaper articles on the case which ran from April 30 to June 30, 1922, the longest case in British civil history, were also available, Raghu says.

So how did the affair go, who will be the focus of the film? In a heavily biased system, it was no surprise that the 11-member jury voted overwhelmingly against Sankaran Nair. The only voice in its favor came from the famous economist Harold Laski. But the British parliament resigned the judge for his biased treatment of the case. In addition, his book propelled the struggle for freedom and gave the impetus to promote independence, rather than settle for dominion status, which is so far on the cards, Raghu points out.

The film will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The casting is not finalized.

