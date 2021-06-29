Unique effort pairs Fresno students with Hollywood stars

Alina Iriarte wants to be a singer-actress. Yosef Aklilu is not sure yet about his future career, but cinema is one of his interests.

They might not be famous now, but these two teenage boys from Fresno could soon see their names in the credits of a Hollywood movie.

Alina, 17, who graduated last month from Sunnyside High School, and Yosef, 16, who just completed her sophomore year at Edison High, were among about two dozen Fresno Unified students who participated this spring. to a two-month film mentorship. program, To the left of Bang. The mentoring sessions, which usually lasted around an hour and a half, were held almost every other Saturday.

The program is the brainchild of Brian Hooks, a Hollywood actor, writer, director and producer, who introduced students to how movies are made and some of his friends and associates in the business, including actor Anthony Anderson. , Vivica Fox, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove and Kel Mitchell, makeup artist Araxi Lindsey and Disney director Ralph Farquhar.

Learn the basics

For Alina, who is now taking classes at Fresno City College and hopes to attend film school in Los Angeles, the mentoring program came before she graduated and gave her valuable insight into preparing for an acting career.

For example, Alina learned that film scenes are shot out of order, depending on availability of locations and staff, “which is really interesting to me because I would like to be an actress.”

Students learned things like “call sheets” (schedules that tell actors and crew when to be on set), “lock a script” (when scenes are locked and numbered), advice on scriptwriting and how to market scripts to producers or directors, and film production costs and the need to stay on budget, she said.

Yosef is not sure his future is in the film industry yet “I just developed an interest in accounting so I still have no idea what I want to do” but he enthusiastically absorbed the presentations. PowerPoint and conversations with Hooks and others. on how to be successful in the film industry, including the importance of being prepared and developing relationships.

If he doesn’t choose accounting or some other field, Yosef might opt ​​for film editing. In seventh grade he helped produce a video for Fresno Unified.

“I really liked the editing work, even though it took a while, I enjoyed doing it and seeing the end result because I knew that every part of the editing was going towards something big. So I like it. That’s why I joined… so I can kind of go there and see if that’s what I want to do in the future.

More than cinema

Hooks said he had been thinking about a mentoring-type program for several years before moving forward. He wanted to focus on the inner city students and show them that they had other options than joining a gang.

“The Bang on our behalf represents that moment of action in a child’s life where he decides to pick up a gun, to commit a violent act, whatever puts him on the wrong side of the law. And what we want to do is intercept them before that time and keep them ‘out of the bang’ and give them the skills, knowledge and expertise that give them hope and lead them to a successful outcome. very fulfilling life. “

Hooks had thought he might be a high school teacher when he headed to college at CSU Northridge. But after auditioning for roles and getting his first major acting role as one of the protagonists in the 1996 comedy “Phat Beach”, his career took off and he spent the next two decades in front roles. the camera and also behind it. .

But something seemed to be missing, and his Santa Monica Rotary Club’s motto “Service Above Yourself” and listening to his own mentors made him realize he wanted to make a difference in the lives of people. young, just as he had planned. do as a high school math teacher.

“I always tell the story of this kid I met at the Fox Hills Mall when I was just trying to get in and out. And he approached me super excited. And I was like, ‘OK, you must know me from some of my movies or TV.’ And he did. But that’s not why he approached me. He went on to say, ‘Oh, you changed my life. I am who I am because of what you told me.

“And I’m like, OK, this kid is confusing me with Kevin Hart or somebody else, he clearly doesn’t know who I am because I’ve never met him before. But he went on to say, ‘ No, you visited my class 10 years ago. Your sister is Miss Hooks. And I was like, OK, he doesn’t think I’m Kevin Hart. He knows exactly who I am because Miss Hooks, like he calls him, is my sister. And I visited his class with many classes over the years. And he went on to tell me about what he was doing. He had two jobs, saving to start his own business. He had a new daughter and he said he always remembered what I told him that day in that class. And it changed his life. “

During their sessions every other Saturday, Hooks revealed news to the students that he gathered to fund a movie about a man (played by Hooks) who completes his community service for unpaid parking tickets while driving students with special needs and counselors across the country.

Hooks said he wished he could remember what he said that had affected the young man so deeply, because “maybe I could repeat it to other children.”

But what’s more important, he said, is knowing the impact that even a brief visit to class can have on young people.

“It’s her beauty. It was a moment I didn’t remember, but a moment he never forgot. And that’s the power of mentorship mixed with fame. We have the ability to change lives just by offering a few words of encouragement.

Connections are essential

Fresno Unified students can thank the City of Bakersfield for their Left of Bang mentoring opportunity. This is the hometown of Hooks and Darrin Person, who runs the district mentoring office. Hooks jokes that Person has always come second behind him in track competitions.

Person, always on the lookout for potential mentorship candidates, was intrigued when he heard about Left of Bang, called Hooks, and the two brainstormed to develop a program.

Hooks said he didn’t want to wait until the pandemic was over to start, he had heard of too many students struggling with isolation, depression, and knew there was no time to to lose. He started out by visiting schools, but decided to work on a more formal program that could virtually connect with students.

Person was happy to have another option for students to consider, as he sees mentorship programs as important not only for students who might be at risk of dropping out, but also for students like Alina and Yosef who excel at their studies.

“Just because you’re doing well academically doesn’t mean you don’t need extra support,” he said. “I am happy that mentoring also plays the role of filling these gaps. “

Make a movie

Here’s the exciting part: Students will have the opportunity to audition for roles or work behind the scenes. They’ll even help create the title of the movie.

“It’s just amazing, because it’s pretty cool to be able to have this opportunity at school,” said Alina. It’s so hard to get something like this. I am truly grateful for that.

“I hope I can work on something concrete and have an impact on their industry and maybe make it the best I can be and whether it’s on camera or behind the camera, just have a role and just play that. “Yosef said. . “And I think Mr. Hooks brought up your name as well, just seeing your name in the credits that appear after the movie, that would be a great thing as well, so whatever I can to work on that movie I think I could audition. But if I can’t do it, I would still like to eventually work behind the camera. So just being able to work on an actual project and the movie is just huge. “

The person says their first reaction to learning of the film’s existence was to jokingly ask, “Can I have a role?”

He is happy that Alina, Yosef and the other students of Fresno Unified can have this chance.

“My reaction was like, wow, what an opportunity. And I’m glad we’re doing this because it’s something I’ve always wanted them exposed to.

Make the difference

For Hooks, the film is a way to combine his creative side with his need for social impact and to make a difference in the lives of young people. He gave the public the opportunity to participate and launched a one-month Kickstarter campaignlast spring to raise $ 50,000 for the project which brought in $ 50,501 to 139 backers.

He expects Left of Bang to continue to grow, providing young people across California and even around the world a safe place to be creative, experience the film industry, and have fun.

“I want … for this to be this huge playground where they can come with this positive energy around cool, fun, kind people and learn things that push them forward, and meet some of these people and see what point it is normal, natural and human they are, and to connect with them. But at the end of the day, just this huge online playground where kids can come and be safe, and it’s going to be a place to breathe out some of the craziness they have to contend with in the world.