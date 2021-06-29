Marc Jacobs returns to the catwalks with down jackets, Gigi Hadid





NEW YORK theaters dust the cobwebs and come to life, the streets of downtown Manhattan are alive, Bruce Springsteen is back on Broadway. And on Monday, the fashion world got together to join another New York luminary, the designer Marc Jacobs, and celebrate a return to the parades live. Through the physical nature of this shared experience, I hope to provide a moment of inspiration, curiosity, wonder and possibility, Jacobs wrote in the program notes of his fall collection, A Mind-Blowing Parade of Puffs. inspired by op-art and scintillating space. age sequins, held under the grand arches of the main branch of the New York Public Library. Jacobs, whose inventive shows usually end New York Fashion Week with a burst of creative energy, chose not to wait for the next edition, which returns in September; he decided to launch this, his first collection after skipping two seasons during the pandemic, in the heat of a Manhattan summer. On a sweltering evening, it delighted fans and passers-by: the show was simultaneously screened on the facade of Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury department store about 15 blocks from Fifth Avenue, where the collection will be sold. exclusively. The clothes themselves were an alluring mix of wavy striped puffer jackets and coats of black and white, some sliding across the floor like glamorous ball gowns on a ski slope and huge round shiny sequins sporting long dresses and skirts, sometimes with pants underneath. It was as if the winter wonderland met a glitzy red carpet, with a refueling stop in another galaxy. Models, including Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, often wore knit hoods or brimmed caps, with braids protruding from the back. And they were wearing chunky black platform shoes, one of which fell off its owner at the start of the show. (An ingenious model finally gave him a good kick to the side of the track.) The bouffant theme became wildly inventive, with puff collars to wrap around the neck (and reaching the ear), or puff stoles to wrap around the shoulders. The show ended with a series of brightly colored clothes in orange, pink, purple or sunny yellow. You could imagine they were a nod to the mood of the designers: his program notes started with the word happiness. On the way back to doing what we love most, following immeasurable loss, loneliness, fear, anxiety and uncertainty, I remember why creativity is so vital to our existence, to life, Jacobs wrote. He explained that his company’s decision to skip pandemic seasons, when many labels featured digital presentations, allowed us to slow down, think, ruminate, reassess, mourn, and take a full inventory of what works, what doesn’t, what we like, what we are willing to give up what has value, importance and meaning. What works, Jacobs said, are in-person shows. As the world continues to change at an unimaginable rate, my love for fashion, the desire to create and share collections through this delivery system that the runway endures, he wrote. Some outfits were so shamelessly voluminous that they grazed the feet of viewers, a vital sign if ever there was one, that it was real, not a digital presentation. After:“Everything is a Work of Art”: Marc Jacobs Shares New York Townhouse on “Million Dollar Listing”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2021/06/29/marc-jacobs-returns-runway-shows-puffer-jackets-gigi-hadid/7794892002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos