From Alia Bhatt to Radhika Madan, these Bollywood celebrity plaid styles will prove they’re a perennial fashion favorite





Seen primarily as a seasonless investment, checks become the flavor of summers as we see celebrities rocking this style in the city of garlands. Playful colors and innovative styles make us all the more curious to add them to our summer wardrobes. Checks have been a hit on the slopes recently. From monochrome coordinating ensembles to versatile pieces, checks are becoming a raging trend in 2021 and we can’t complain about all the glimpses we’ve had of celebrity fashion. And to rock that style this summer, we’ve got some of the best celebrity-approved plaid styles that are a must-try. Swirlster chooses plaid clothes for you These celebrity-approved plaid styles are perfect for sprucing up your summer wardrobe 1. Alia Bhatt Did you know that checks can get you party-ready in no time? Well, Alia Bhatt in the beautiful bodycon dress is proof that plaid dresses are the perfect party choices for dressing like a queen. Her subtle pink and blue ombre dress has a dramatic edge with a flowing cape style and a stunning plunging neckline. Make sure to accessorize the look on a minimal note with these kind of great prints. 2. Radhika Madan Mini skirts are fun, but they’re all the more worth it with a quirky plaid print. This checkered mini skirt from Radhika Madan is perfect to give a modern and timeless touch to your collection. You can always experiment with stems in bright, bold colors if you want to add a splash of color. But if you are a lover of classics, keep it simple with black and white combinations. 3. Nia Sharma Who Said Checks Are Boring? Nia Sharam’s red and white micro check midi dress is proof that surely we need this style to add a pop of color to our summer wardrobe. Featuring a strappy pattern, this dress features plunging necklines and button closure. With bright colors, try to neutralize your shoe choice and accessorize the look with dainty and subtle jewelry like rings or a bracelet. 4. Hina Khan Trust Hina Khan to give an ethereal touch to every outfit with her fashion sense. Seen donning a cute black and white checkered kurta ensemble, the actress still looked like a dip as she gave us major summer ethnic clothing goals. Hina Khan’s sleeveless kurta set is the best way to add checks to our ethnic clothes. You can add unwanted jewelry like silver earrings to spruce up the look. 5. Aamna Sharif Cropped tops are a staple of any wardrobe and have always been a staple of the trend board. Trying new styles and designs is our niche and how can we miss Aamna Sharif’s plaid crop top? The actress was seen wearing a strappy crop top with ruffle details on the sleeves, giving us inspiration for casual wear. You can add a pair of geometric pendants to accessorize the look. To buy more clothes, click here Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

