Police credit surveillance cameras in arrest of suspected Hollywood Beach burglar – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – Police arrested a man accused of breaking into at least one car in Hollywood Beach, and they said the city's surveillance cameras played a crucial role. Hollywood police say Elisha Marcus, 25, attempted to break into cars on the beach on Tuesday morning. But they said the arrest likely wouldn't have happened without the nearly two dozen surveillance cameras set up across town to help prevent crime and catch criminals. Back at police headquarters, investigators can watch these cameras in real time. This is called the Fusion Center. Observe and monitor the beach and beach area, streets and side streets, all vehicles parked, said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata. Break-ins are common on the beach in the summer, so officers keep a close eye on the area. This is how an officer noticed that someone had stopped in front of a car in an attempt to break into it. They immediately turned on the radio and the area was flooded with police, Lata said. Marcus must have noticed, because just as they were showing up, police said, he took off. His escape attempt was short-lived, however. Investigators said the suspect almost immediately destroyed his vehicle. There was no pursuit. I think he may have observed a lot of officers in the area and crashed into something, Lata said. Police believe Marcus is likely responsible for more break-ins in the area. Now he is in custody, thanks to sophisticated equipment. Marcus faces burglary charges. Police said his arrest reminded drivers to avoid leaving valuables in their parked cars. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

