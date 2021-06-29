Bollywood Roundup: Sidharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, and more …

Sidharth Malhotra is back on sets

Bombay– Actor Sidharth Malhotra returned to a film set in the city after a few months on Monday, and will resume shooting his upcoming movie “Thank God” in July.

“The wait has been long and I can’t wait to get back to the excitement of the shoots. Glad to shoot again and see the happy, creative flow of energy that we really missed, ”said Sidharth.

The actor’s outdoor schedule before that saw him visit Lucknow for the filming of “Mission Majnu”. He is also currently preparing for the release of his war action drama “Shershaah”.

Vidya Balan on managing the lockdown during a pandemic

Bombay– Actress Vidya Balan has opened up about how she coped with the lockdown and the pandemic.

Vidya, whose latest film “Sherni” was released digitally, told IANS that she spent time at home and was back to reading.

“I have been at home. Fortunately, it went without incident. I think this has been a good thing. Spend a lot of time looking at stuff, reading. I’m happy to read it again. It wasn’t about going out or meeting someone, so I had a lot of time to spend with (husband) Siddharth (Roy Kapur) at home and that’s good, ”Vidya told IANS.

“Sherni” introduces Vidya as a forest officer standing in search of a man-eating tigress. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, also features Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala. The film was released on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

Arjun Kapoor: “If Aurangzeb had come on an OTT platform today, it would have been amazing”

Bombay– Actor Arjun Kapoor considers the 2013 release “Aurangzeb”, which played him in a dual role, to be an underrated gem. He claims that if the film were released today on OTT, the result would be incredible.

“I think Aurangzeb was ahead of his time. I think if it came on an OTT platform today it would have been amazing. Even theatrically, it could have done maybe double or more of the case, ”Arjun told IANS.

“Aurangzeb” is a thriller movie directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film features Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amrita Singh and Sashaa Agha with Arjun.

“It was really a really, really good movie. Today when I walk around I get compliments for it. It’s an underrated gem in that case,” he said.

Arjun will next be seen in “Bhoot Police” and “Ek Villain Returns”.

Shlokka Pandit takes up yoga, the art of living

Bombay– “Hello Charlie” actress Shlokka Pandit says she practices the art of living and yoga to maintain good mental conditioning.

“I do yoga and meditation. It helped me a lot. The characters become a part of us as we try them out and it’s important to let go of them as we go along. Yoga has helped me during these difficult times, ”said Shlokka.

Meditation helped her find perspective during the pandemic.

She added: “The pandemic has hit us hard and there have been more difficult than good days. Meditation and the art of living really helped me take a step back during these times. I must have really tapped into the deep stores of positive energy during these times. So that I can help myself and everyone around me.

Freida Pinto displays a baby bump to announce her pregnancy with her fiancé Cory Tran

Bombay– “Slumdog Millionaire” actress Freida Pinto is pregnant. The actress is expecting her first child with her fiancé Cory Tan.

“Baby Tran, coming this fall! She wrote with a few photos she posted on Instagram on Monday night. In one of the images, Freida shows off her baby bump in a floral summer dress while adventure photographer Tran, in a white T-shirt and black stockings, poses next to her palm resting on her swollen stomach. They smile at the camera.

In the second photo, they look lovingly in each other’s eyes.

Tran also posted the photos on his official Instagram account.

The actress got engaged to longtime boyfriend Tran in November 2019.

The post was inundated with messages of love and congratulations from Hollywood and Bollywood.

Nora Fatehi wrote: “OMG Congratulations”.

Mrunal Thakur commented, “Oh my god. Congratulations Freidaaaaaaaaa and Cory! I literally scream and dance.

Actress Hannah Simone wrote: “Oh my God !!!!”

Actor Marcus Francis commented, “Ooh my !!!! Freida !! I’m so happy for you and Cory !!! Congratulations honey!

Freida’s upcoming films include “Needle In A Timestack” and “Mr Malcolm’s List”. (IANS)