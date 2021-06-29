“General Hospital” actor was 84 – The Hollywood Reporter

Stuart Damon, the former Broadway singer who played Dr. Alan Quartermaine in the ABC soap opera General hospital and his Port Charles spin-off for more than three decades, has passed away. He was 84 years old.

Damon suffered from kidney failure, KABC reporter George Pennacchio said in a Facebook post about Damon’s death, quoting Damon’s son Christopher, who said of Elder Damon’s time on the soap opera, “It was his favorite place. He loved playing Alan and still enjoyed that role and that job just as much. It was his passion.

After starting his Broadway career, the tall, dark-haired Damon rose to prominence when he played the Prince opposite Lesley Ann Warren in a lavish 1965 CBS musical production from Rodgers & Hammerstein. Cinderella.

He then worked for a dozen years in London, where he played the role of secret agent in the ITV series from 1968-69. The Champions, appeared in shows including The Saint, Steptoe and son and The New Avengers and leading West End musicals daughter charlie, a long-standing success, and Man of magic, like Harry Houdini.

Damon joined General hospital in May 1977, when Alan Quartermaine, a member of a wealthy and dysfunctional family, arrived in Port Charles to help Dr. Steve Hardy (John Beradino) raise funds for a new hospital wing. He sticks around and marries Dr. Monica Webber (Leslie Charleson) in 1978, and their marriage is put to the test by adventures and attempted murder over the years.

“He really is one of the most interesting characters around,” Damon mentionned in a 2010 interview. “He loves one day, but he’s also a failed murderer who ended up in the hospital twice. … I just played scenes with Monica in which we didn’t know if I would kill her or fuck her.

After six Daytime Emmy nominations without a win, Damon finally won the award on his last attempt in 1999 when Alan became addicted to pain relievers while trying to recover from career-threatening hand surgery. (The actor also spent 1997-2001 on the GH spin off Port Charles.)

Damon was fired from GH late 2006 – Alan would die of a heart attack after being taken hostage in a hotel – but he occasionally returned in the form of ghostly appearances or flashback sequences until 2013. During this time he worked on two other soap operas, CBS ‘ As the world turns and NBC Days of our lives.

Son of Russian immigrants, Stuart Michael Zonis was born in Brooklyn on February 5, 1937. He graduated in 1958 from Brandeis University, which included among his comrades Louise Lasser and future advice columnist Margo Howard.

He sang on Broadway in 1959 in the ensemble of First impressions, a musical version of Pride and Prejudice which was directed by Abe Burrows and then spent over a year in two roles in the original Broadway production of Irma the sweet.

Damon appeared in an Obie-winning off-Broadway cover in 1963 The boys of Syracuse, which featured music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Lorenz Hart, then was back on Broadway in 1965 in a starring role in Do I hear a waltz?, by Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim. (It was also heard on this cast album and others as well.)

At The Champions, Damon played spy / pilot Craig Stirling opposite British actors Alexandra Bastedo and William Gaunt. Their characters worked in a Geneva-based law enforcement organization known as Nemesis and used the exceptional powers bestowed on them by an advanced Tibetan civilization to save the world.

Damon then starred for two seasons (1976-77) in the ITV WWII comedy. The Yankees are coming home before returning to the United States to work on a soap opera. “I was thinking General hospital maybe a 13 week concert, and 31 years later, I was still there, ”he said. mentionned.

“I tried to do [Alan] as complete as possible, ”he added. “I wanted to make sure that this character had an advantage, that he wasn’t Mr. Good Guy or Mr. Bad Guy – he wasn’t black or white, he was gray. I wanted to make him someone you don’t mess around with.

Damon has also appeared in other TV shows including Naked city, Fantastic island, Hotel and Murder Diagnosis and in the 1983 feature film Star 80, directed by Bob Fosse.

Survivors include his wife, British-born actress, singer and dancer Deirdre Ottewill, whom he married in 1961, and their children, Jennifer and Christopher.