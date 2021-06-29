Electronic Arts’ game studio buying spree – The Hollywood Reporter





Electronic Arts, led by CEO Andrew Wilson, scored a mergers and acquisitions hat trick on June 23 when it disclosed its $ 1.4 billion acquisition for Warner Bros. ‘ Playdemic games studio, known for producing the mobile title Golf clash. The Redwood City, California-based video game giant’s third major purchase in space since December comes amid a rush to secure the rights to sports franchises. Much of the race is between EA and Take-Two Interactive, which owns the rights to the NBA and PGA Tour franchises and recorded a 9% improvement in revenue for its last fiscal year. Over the past year, notes Doug Creutz, Cowen analyst, the companies have been in an “escalating” battle over franchise rights and studio acquisitions. “Given the proven ability of sports franchises to generate significant live service revenue, we do not find it surprising that both companies are aggressively investing in the genre,” said Creutz. EA, which has made deals for flagship titles like Madden NFL, FIFA and NHL and posted a 1.7% revenue gain in its last fiscal year, will, of course, have to prove to Wall Street that its major purchases are paying off. In some cases, the two publishers have fought over the same studios. Take-Two attempted to buy out racing game company Codemasters before EA struck a $ 1.2 billion deal in December. Then EA bought sports and lifestyle game company Glu Mobile for $ 2.4 billion in February, and a month later Take-Two signed an exclusive deal with Tiger Woods and bought HB Studios. , manufacturer of golf games such as PGA 2K21 Tour and Golf. EA then grabbed Metalhead Software, developer of Super mega baseball, in May. Now, as EA takes hold of Playdemic, whose Golf clash reached 80 million downloads worldwide, the company hopes it can increase its mobile gaming revenue. EA expects to more than double its annual mobile revenue to $ 2 billion over the next three years, notes Stifel analyst Drew Crum. For WarnerMedia, the sale of Playdemic reduces one Warner Bros. game unit. which had been slated for sale with a price tag of $ 4 billion in 2020. The division – which will be part of Discovery Warner Bros. when this merger is expected to be finalized next year – plans to focus more on its own intellectual property. The head of Warner Bros. Games, David Haddad, said the deal was in line with the unit’s strategy to focus on the studio’s “historic franchises” like Harry Potter, DC Comics, Lego and Mortal Kombat. However, EA may not have completed their deal yet. The company will have a war chest of $ 2.8 billion once the latest acquisition closes, notes Crum: “Going forward, we believe EA still has the option to fund future transactions and may do so. in cash as well as by issuing debt and / or equity. “ This story appeared in the June 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

