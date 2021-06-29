Lord of the Rings actor says filming for season one doesn’t have an end date

Benjamin Walker is best known for starring in the musical “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” and films such as “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” and “In the Heart of the Sea”, but his next role could become his most important career. striking. defining. The actor is part of the cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings television series, which is currently filming its first season in New Zealand. Walker recently said Collider he initially hesitated to join the series. What made him change his mind? A phone call with showrunner JD Payne from an unexpected place.

“It was a long audition process and then I didn’t hear from them for a few months,” Walker said. “I mean the whole world was having a hard time figuring out what we were going to do next at this point. And then one of the showrunners, JD [Payne] called me and he started the game and started the engagement, which is big. And I could hear on the phone that there was a PA system and a lot of noise in the background, and I still wasn’t sure. And I said, ‘JD, where are you?’ And he said, ‘I’m in the hospital.’ And I said, “Are you okay? And he said, ‘No. My wife is having a baby.

For Payne to focus on casting his “Lord of the Rings” series during a life event as significant as the birth of his child put a lot in perspective for Walker. As the actor said, “He’s got the level of commitment that you’re going to need to get this show where it should be. It would be a huge mistake not to participate.

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ signing forced Walker to overcome any fear of accepting a multi-season engagement. “Yes. It’s weird,” Walker said of taking on a role that could last for years. “But again, with Tolkien, I was a huge fan as a kid, and I still am as an adult. And that was kind of one of those where if you say no you might regret it for the rest of your life. He comes out and you’re like, “Could I have done that?” “

Walker was unable to reveal any specific details about Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series. He’s staying in New Zealand for the moment and he has no idea when the first season will end, adding: “It’s a bit nebulous at this point. We’ve been here a long time and they will let us go. when they’re done with us.

Expect “The Lord of the Rings” to debut on Amazon sometime in 2022.

